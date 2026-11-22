Red ​Bull's ​Max ​Verstappen won the ⁠Las Vegas Grand ⁠Prix for the ​third time in four years ⁠on Saturday while his Mercedes rival George Russell hit the ⁠barriers three laps from the ​end ⁠and ‌finished ninth.

In a race ​where the lead swung back and forth under the floodlights and the top drivers raced nose-to-tail over the 50 laps, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third.

Mercedes have already won both titles, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli this month becoming the youngest ever Formula One world champion, while Verstappen and Russell are scrapping to end the season as the overall runner-up.

Antonelli came home fourth, with Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto fifth and sixth, Lewis Hamilton seventh, Carlos Sainz eighth, and Russell and Charles Leclerc completing the top 10.

Verstappen, who had clashed with Russell in practice, said that he could not remember being in a race where the action was so tight all the way to the line.

“Not in Formula One that is for sure [on whether he has been part of a race like this one]. Crazy. Really, really surreal and something I've never seen before in Formula One myself,” he said.

“I think in the beginning we had the deployment immediately correct but of course people are learning and watching what you are doing and at one point I couldn't get back into the lead before the start-finish line so that's why I asked the question.

“I think we had it set up well and it was a crazy amount of fighting and the slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off and it was just crazy how many people were following.”

Verstappen, who enjoys the track in Vegas and also won in 2023 and 2025, added: “Seems like it [three being his number]. It didn't start off well at the beginning of the year but now, it is definitely turning around and it is great to see for everyone as well. Everyone is working really hard to still get these kinds of performances this year and we are still learning for next year. Very happy with such a crazy race to come out on top.”

Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided, and both collected ​10-second penalties for separate incidents.

Hamilton told the crew after the race over team radio, he “gave it everything”, adding: “I needed those points. I wanted those points for you.” He then said, “Sorry for the terrible day. The pit-stop was great, strategy was on point.”

Norris, meanwhile, was delighted to emerge on the podium after a “chaotic” race in what was a rare good day for McLaren.

He said: “I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula One. I didn't know what was happening half the time, I didn't know if I was going to have the best race and have a chance to win or if I was going to end up last. It had everything.

“It was tough, I timed things well in terms of getting back to the front, it was also a race to not make mistakes like a lot of the others did. Fun day. Chaotic but fun day and a good result for us as a team.”