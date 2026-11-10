Etihad unveils McLaren aircraft livery ahead of 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ahead of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Etihad Airways has unveiled McLaren Racing livery on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The commercial aircraft has been kitted out in the racing brand's distinct colour of orange and a mask around the cockpit windows, as well as Etihad's distinct tail design.

The collaboration is the first time a Formula One team's branding has been applied to a wide-body aircraft.

The aircraft was unveiled at an event at Etihad Engineering’s site in Abu Dhabi on Monday. It was attended by Etihad chairman Mohammed Al Shorafa, Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves, McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown and retired F1 driver Mika Hakkinen.

The collaboration is the first time a Formula One team has been featured on a wide-body aircraft. Photo: Etihad Show caption: The collaboration is the first time a Formula One team has b…

At the event, Neves spoke about his excitement for the coming Abu Dhabi Formula One weekend, scheduled to take place from December 3 to 6. The event closes out the racing calendar for the year.

"My dream is to have the two [McLaren] drivers on the podium," he said, adding of a potential fly-by that "I don't know if I'm going to have the opportunity to do that but I'll try hard."

Brown also joked that he was "looking forward to seeing this beautiful plane flying around and being able to ask the other teams, 'Where is your plane?'"

"I'm excited to come and race here [in Abu Dhabi], and Formula One is very excited," he said.

The ceremony broke the Guinness World Record for the largest single-piece kabuki reveal, a theatrical technique in which a large curtain or sheet of fabric is dropped to dramatically unveil an object, Etihad said.

The Dreamliner is expected to take its maiden flight on Tuesday, departing for Madrid with Flight EY103 at 2.15pm. It will also operate a return journey between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta in the coming days.