Rain expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with temperatures to drop below 30°C

Rain is expected to hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week, with high winds and dust set to sweep across the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology said light rainfall was on the horizon in both emirates on Wednesday and Thursday, in its latest five-day weather bulletin.
More wet weather is forecast for Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah from Tuesday, while winds could hit speeds of up to 45kph in some areas, lifting dust up into the skies and hampering visibility.
The unsettled weather conditions are poised to bring a drop in temperatures, offering respite to residents after sweltering conditions stretched from summer into autumn.
The NCM's online weather map projects that daytime temperatures will steadily drop in Dubai throughout the week, dipping from a high of 34°C on Monday to 29°C on Friday.
In Abu Dhabi, the mercury is forecast to peak at 35°C on Monday, dropping to 32°C by Friday.
The Northern Emirates in particular have experienced unstable weather in recent weeks, with heavy rain, fog and hail reported in some areas.
November rain
November typically brings with it cooler climes - and a chance of scattered rainfall - as the UAE approaches its long-awaited winter season.
The average temperature for November - combining both daytime and evening forecasts - is 24.8°C, according to the NCM's latest monthly climate report.
While more rainy days could be on the way, November is typically much drier than the period from December to April.
Official NCM figures – covering 2003 to 2022 – show the UAE averages about 2.5mm of rain in November.
In contrast, the country can expect 11.3mm of rainfall in December, with more than 10mm usually falling in January.
Residents are advised to check daily weather forecasts for wet days ahead, while making the most of the largely dry weather during the month.