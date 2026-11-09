Rain expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with temperatures to drop below 30°C

Rain is expected to hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week, with high winds and dust set to sweep across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said light rainfall was on the horizon in both emirates on Wednesday and Thursday, in its latest five-day weather bulletin.

More wet weather is forecast for Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah from Tuesday, while winds could hit speeds of up to 45kph in some areas, lifting dust up into the skies and hampering visibility.

The unsettled weather conditions are poised to bring a drop in temperatures, offering respite to residents after sweltering conditions stretched from summer into autumn.

The NCM's online weather map projects that daytime temperatures will steadily drop in Dubai throughout the week, dipping from a high of 34°C on Monday to 29°C on Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, the mercury is forecast to peak at 35°C on Monday, dropping to 32°C by Friday.

The Northern Emirates in particular have experienced unstable weather in recent weeks, with heavy rain, fog and hail reported in some areas.

November rain

Previous slide Next slide Waterlogged streets after heavy rain in the Al Furjan area of Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Waterlogged streets after heavy rain in the Al Furjan area o…

Tankers help to clear water from the streets in Discovery Gardens, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Tankers help to clear water from the streets in Discovery Ga…

A flooded road in the Discovery Gardens area. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: A flooded road in the Discovery Gardens area. Pawan Singh / …

Heavy rain led to flooding in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Heavy rain led to flooding in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh…

A car struggles through the water in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: A car struggles through the water in Dubai. Pawan Singh / Th…

Water is pumped from waterlogged streets in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Water is pumped from waterlogged streets in Discovery Garden…

Large puddles in a residential neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Large puddles in a residential neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi. K…

The aftermath of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: The aftermath of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari …

Overcast skies on Friday above Mina Port, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Overcast skies on Friday above Mina Port, Abu Dhabi. Khushnu…

Heavy rain and strong winds brought flooding to Umm Suquim Street in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Heavy rain and strong winds brought flooding to Umm Suquim S…

Morning commuters plough through flooded streets in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Morning commuters plough through flooded streets in Al Quoz.…

Dubai commuters faced a difficult journey to work early on Friday. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Dubai commuters faced a difficult journey to work early on F…

Morning thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flooding. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Morning thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flooding. Anton…

Wet weather in Dubai on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Wet weather in Dubai on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / …

Some road surfaces were engulfed. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Some road surfaces were engulfed. Antonie Robertson / The Na…

It was heavy going for those on foot. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: It was heavy going for those on foot. Antonie Robertson / Th…

A tree felled by heavy rain and winds. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: A tree felled by heavy rain and winds. Antonie Robertson / T…

Driving conditions were difficult on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Driving conditions were difficult on Friday morning. Antonie…

People shelter from the rain under umbrellas. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: People shelter from the rain under umbrellas. Antonie Robert…

Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National Show caption: Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta ma…

Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National Show caption: Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta ma…

Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National Show caption: Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta ma…











































November typically brings with it cooler climes - and a chance of scattered rainfall - as the UAE approaches its long-awaited winter season.

The average temperature for November - combining both daytime and evening forecasts - is 24.8°C, according to the NCM's latest monthly climate report.

While more rainy days could be on the way, November is typically much drier than the period from December to April.

Official NCM figures – covering 2003 to 2022 – show the UAE averages about 2.5mm of rain in November.

In contrast, the country can expect 11.3mm of rainfall in December, with more than 10mm usually falling in January.

Residents are advised to check daily weather forecasts for wet days ahead, while making the most of the largely dry weather during the month.