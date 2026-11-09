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Rain is forecast for much of the country this week. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Rain is forecast for much of the country this week. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Rain expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with temperatures to drop below 30°C

Much of the Emirates will face wet weather this week, with strong winds set to bring dusty conditions

The National

November 09, 2026

Rain is expected to hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week, with high winds and dust set to sweep across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said light rainfall was on the horizon in both emirates on Wednesday and Thursday, in its latest five-day weather bulletin.

More wet weather is forecast for Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah from Tuesday, while winds could hit speeds of up to 45kph in some areas, lifting dust up into the skies and hampering visibility.

The unsettled weather conditions are poised to bring a drop in temperatures, offering respite to residents after sweltering conditions stretched from summer into autumn.

The NCM's online weather map projects that daytime temperatures will steadily drop in Dubai throughout the week, dipping from a high of 34°C on Monday to 29°C on Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, the mercury is forecast to peak at 35°C on Monday, dropping to 32°C by Friday.

The Northern Emirates in particular have experienced unstable weather in recent weeks, with heavy rain, fog and hail reported in some areas.

November rain

  • Waterlogged streets after heavy rain in the Al Furjan area of Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
    Waterlogged streets after heavy rain in the Al Furjan area of Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
  • Tankers help to clear water from the streets in Discovery Gardens, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
    Tankers help to clear water from the streets in Discovery Gardens, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
  • A flooded road in the Discovery Gardens area. Pawan Singh / The National
    A flooded road in the Discovery Gardens area. Pawan Singh / The National
  • Heavy rain led to flooding in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National
    Heavy rain led to flooding in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National
  • A car struggles through the water in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
    A car struggles through the water in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
  • Water is pumped from waterlogged streets in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National
    Water is pumped from waterlogged streets in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National
  • Large puddles in a residential neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
    Large puddles in a residential neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
  • The aftermath of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
    The aftermath of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
  • Overcast skies on Friday above Mina Port, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
    Overcast skies on Friday above Mina Port, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
  • Heavy rain and strong winds brought flooding to Umm Suquim Street in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Heavy rain and strong winds brought flooding to Umm Suquim Street in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Morning commuters plough through flooded streets in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Morning commuters plough through flooded streets in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Dubai commuters faced a difficult journey to work early on Friday. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Dubai commuters faced a difficult journey to work early on Friday. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Morning thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flooding. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Morning thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flooding. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Wet weather in Dubai on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Wet weather in Dubai on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Some road surfaces were engulfed. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Some road surfaces were engulfed. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • It was heavy going for those on foot. Antonie Robertson / The National
    It was heavy going for those on foot. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • A tree felled by heavy rain and winds. Antonie Robertson / The National
    A tree felled by heavy rain and winds. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Driving conditions were difficult on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Driving conditions were difficult on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • People shelter from the rain under umbrellas. Antonie Robertson / The National
    People shelter from the rain under umbrellas. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National
    Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National
  • Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National
    Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National
  • Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National
    Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National

November typically brings with it cooler climes - and a chance of scattered rainfall - as the UAE approaches its long-awaited winter season.

The average temperature for November - combining both daytime and evening forecasts - is 24.8°C, according to the NCM's latest monthly climate report.

While more rainy days could be on the way, November is typically much drier than the period from December to April.

Official NCM figures – covering 2003 to 2022 – show the UAE averages about 2.5mm of rain in November.

In contrast, the country can expect 11.3mm of rainfall in December, with more than 10mm usually falling in January.

Residents are advised to check daily weather forecasts for wet days ahead, while making the most of the largely dry weather during the month.

Updated: November 09, 2026, 9:03 AM
UAEEnvironmentAbu DhabiDubai