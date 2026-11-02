How much will Kimi Antonelli earn for winning 2026 F1 world title?

Kimi Antonelli rewrote the record books as the Italian became the youngest F1 world champion.

Antonelli clinched the drivers' title at 20 years and 68 days old on Sunday ⁠as he finished third for Mercedes at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Antonelli broke the record of Sebastian Vettel who became world champion in 2010 at the age of 23 years and 134 days, kicking off an era of domination for Red Bull.

He also became the first Italian champion since 1953, having taken an unassailable 119 points lead in the F1 championship race.

“I’m speechless. ⁠I’m trying to process what has just happened,” Antonelli said after his momentous win. “It’s been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max (Verstappen) and Lewis (Hamilton) is truly incredible. And looking forward to some more battles in the future.

“This weekend I did feel a bit more tense. But I’m just so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season,” he added.

“On the last lap, I just backed off because I just couldn't see the track. I was getting emotional. So it was just good to bring it home.”

How much will Antonelli earn for winning F1 title?

Funnily, Antonelli will not receive any prize money for his efforts because F1 championship prize money goes directly to the teams. However, Antonelli won't go home empty handed.

Antonelli is set to receive a significant bonus on top of his base salary for his triumph. According to estimates, Antonelli’s base salary for the 2026 season was just $2 million, compared to that of top drivers like Verstappen ($70m base salary) and Hamilton ($60m).

After winning the championship, Antonelli is expected to see his total earnings for 2026, including bonuses, reach around $11m. Antonelli stands to make significantly more next year through sponsorship, endorsement and an improved salary structure.

Formula One salaries for 2026

1). Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – $70 million base salary

2). Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – $60 million

3). Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – $34-36 million

4). George Russell (Mercedes) – $34 million

5). Lando Norris (McLaren) – $30 million

6). Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – $20-24 million

7). Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – $13-15 million

8). Carlos Sainz (Williams) – $13 million

=9). Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – $12 million

=9). Alex Albon (Williams) – $12 million

=9). Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – $12 million

12). Sergio Perez (Cadillac) – $8-9 million

=13). Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) – $7 million

=13). Esteban Ocon (Haas) – $7 million

=15). Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – $5 million

=15). Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) – $5 million

=17). Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) – $2 million

=17). Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – $2 million

19). Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – $1-2 million

=20). Oliver Bearman (Haas) – $1 million

=20). Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – $1 million

=20). Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – $1 million

Note: Data compiled from f1salaries.com and racingnews365.com.