F1 CEO: Plan in place but 'not even thinking' about Middle East race changes

Formula One has a contingency plan to keep the show on the road should the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi be affected by conflict in the Middle East, says chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The Italian, who is meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street along with several drivers and team principals on Wednesday as part of an event to mark the 75th anniversary of F1, emphasised there was no current concern those races might not be held.

Qatar is due to host the penultimate round of the championship on November 30, with Abu Dhabi following on December 7. Yas Marina Circuit has been a title decider in the past.

Iran responded to US participation in Israel's 12-day air war against Iran last month by firing missiles at an American airbase in Qatar, just across the Gulf from Iran.

Airline services in the Middle East were heavily disrupted, with some countries closing airspace for a period.

Domenicali said Formula One was in daily contact with promoters in the Middle East, who he said remained relaxed, and was closely monitoring the situation.

“To say something on that is very, very difficult,” he said on Tuesday when asked if he felt there was a real risk of the races not happening.

“So far, we don't have this kind of signal and so we are really hoping not. So I don't want to even think about it, mainly for the bigger picture and not for the racing itself … and of course, in case of, we have a plan.

“But let's hope this will not be even thinkable.”

Qatar and Abu Dhabi are the last two races in a triple-header on successive weekends that starts with Las Vegas on November 22, with the cars then moving straight to the Middle East.

While weather conditions in December would make it tricky to host replacement races at some European tracks, there are warmer options such as Portugal's Algarve circuit, which was used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Europe is big, the temperatures are quite mild in certain areas,” said Domenicali, who agreed one circuit might host both races. “Definitely, we cannot go in places where there will be snow. But as I said, I am not even thinking about that.

“We are not worried at all that this will have an effect on the championship.”

Formula One raced in Saudi Arabia in 2022 despite attacks launched by Yemen's Houthis on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit.

Domenicali said Formula One was there then because it was sure of the guarantees of safety but recognised situations could change fast.

“We just need to be always ready and monitor the situation,” he said.

