Lando Norris back on form, Red Bull struggle and Gabriel Bortoleto's breakthrough: Austrian GP talking points

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, on June 29, 2025. Reuters
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, on June 29, 2025. Reuters
From left, second-placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri, race winner Lando Norris and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who was third. AP
From left, second-placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri, race winner Lando Norris and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who was third. AP
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix. Reuters
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix. Reuters
British driver Lando Norris secured victory 2.7 seconds ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Getty Images
British driver Lando Norris secured victory 2.7 seconds ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Getty Images
Oscar Piastri's lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers' championship has been cut to to 15 points. Reuters
Oscar Piastri's lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers' championship has been cut to to 15 points. Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place and remains fifth in the drivers' standings. Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place and remains fifth in the drivers' standings. Reuters
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth for Ferrari but has yet to secure a podium spot for his new team. Reuters
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth for Ferrari but has yet to secure a podium spot for his new team. Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen speaks to Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli after crashing out of the race on Lap 1. Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen speaks to Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli after crashing out of the race on Lap 1. Reuters
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen looks on as his car is taken off the track after crashing out of the race. Reuters
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen looks on as his car is taken off the track after crashing out of the race. Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercededs after the early collision that ended both their races on the first lap. Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercededs after the early collision that ended both their races on the first lap. Reuters

Sport

F1

Lando Norris back on form, Red Bull struggle and Gabriel Bortoleto's breakthrough: Austrian GP talking points

Ferrari enjoy best weekend of season so far with Leclerc and Hamilton among the points

Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

June 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Austrian Grand Prix continues to justify its reputation as one of the most thrilling stops on the Formula One calendar.

The future of the race is also secure, with the Red Bull Ring confirmed to remain on the schedule until 2041 following a newly announced contract extension.

This year, the paddock was buzzing with theories after it was revealed the track had mysteriously grown by eight metres compared to 2024 – a subtle change, but more than enough to spark curiosity.

Drama hit before the race even began, with Carlos Sainz forced to retire after the rear brakes of his Williams caught fire on the formation lap. As he jumped out of the smoking car, Fernando Alonso sat roasting on the grid, claiming his seat had reached 200 degrees during the delay.

From setbacks to sweltering conditions and a spectacular battle at the front, the Austrian Grand Prix delivered chaos and spectacle from start to finish. Here are the key takeaways from a weekend that had it all.

Norris back to his best

Unsurprisingly, McLaren emerged as the dominant force, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri delivering a masterclass in pace and precision. From the start of the weekend, race winner Norris looked back to his best. Helped by the upgrades the team introduced, he led every session from FP2 onwards, sealing pole with a commanding lap over half a second clear of Charles Leclerc.

After qualifying, he radioed in with a telling message: “Nice to see the old me back every now and then.”

Sunday’s race delivered a gripping duel between the McLaren pair, with Piastri consistently applying pressure to his teammate. The intensity peaked around lap 10, when Norris erred and Piastri momentarily slipped ahead, only for the Brit to reclaim the position soon after. From that moment on, the pair fought tooth and nail, pushing each other to the limit while managing to avoid any serious trouble.

“We had a great battle, that’s for sure,” Norris said. “It was a lot of fun, for me a lot of stress but a lot of fun! A nice battle, so well done to Oscar.”

With his victory in Austria, Norris cut Piastri’s lead in the drivers’ championship to just 15 points heading to Silverstone next week.

It was a commanding response to the frustration of Canada – and a clear sign that, when supported and settled, Norris can deliver under pressure. This time, there was no self-sabotage, no misstep – just a calm, confident drive backed by a team that has fully embraced him and helped rebuild his belief.

No home comforts for Red Bull

Red Bull endured a weekend to forget at their home circuit, as Max Verstappen’s race came to an abrupt end on the opening lap.

Despite struggling with grip issues, the Dutchman looked promising in practice, but his momentum stalled in qualifying when yellow flags, triggered by Pierre Gasly’s spin, cut short his final flying lap. He was forced to settle for seventh on the grid.

But Verstappen’s hopes of making progress were over just moments after lights out. Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli locked up and made contact with the Red Bull driver, forcing both into early retirement. The incident resulted in Verstappen’s first DNF since the 2024 Australian Grand Prix and proved costly for his title ambitions, leaving him 61 points adrift of championship leader Piastri.

“I think every driver has made a mistake like that. No one does that on purpose as well, so for me, that’s not a big deal,” a surprisingly understanding Verstappen said of Antonelli's error. The stewards have since handed the Mercedes man a three-place grid penalty for Silverstone.

It was an even worse weekend for Yuki Tsunoda, who failed to advance past Q1 and qualified a disappointing 18th on the grid. On Sunday, a careless collision with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto saw Tsunoda handed a 10-second penalty and two penalty points, capping off a difficult afternoon in which he ultimately finished at the back of the field. It marked Red Bull’s first point-less race in 77 Grands Prix and saw them drop to fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Things are looking up for Ferrari

It was a significant weekend for Ferrari, both on and off the track. With Fred Vasseur absent for the first time since taking charge in 2023 due to personal reasons, Jerome D’Ambrosio stepped in to lead the team at the Red Bull Ring.

The Scuderia arrived in Austria with momentum and a promising starting position, as Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton lined up second and fourth on the grid respectively, supported by recent upgrades – including a new floor – aimed at narrowing the gap to the front.

Leclerc lost second place to Piastri almost immediately but recovered to finish third, securing his fourth podium of the season.

Hamilton, meanwhile, equalled his best result of the season in fourth and praised the team’s direction. “For us to be the second fastest team this weekend, we're not a minute down from McLaren, which is positive. To bag some really strong points, I'm definitely happy with it,” said Hamilton.

Bortoleto's breakthrough

Gabriel Bortoleto enjoyed a breakthrough weekend in Austria, securing the first Formula One points of his career with a composed and confident P8 finish at the Red Bull Ring.

The Brazilian rookie impressed with his calm under pressure and consistent pace. The result was particularly meaningful – not only did it end a long wait for a Brazilian driver to score points in F1, but it came at a track Bortoleto described as “a special place” after qualifying. With F3 and F2 titles already to his name, his performance served as a timely reminder of the talent and promise he brings to the grid.

The weekend began with promise as Kick Sauber introduced key upgrades – including a new floor, diffuser, and rear wing – that gave Bortoleto the confidence to target points.

“We did a great job on the pit stops, we did a great job with the strategy,” he said. “I feel like we did everything that was in our hands. I just hope that we can keep this up. I think we can score more points in the season and have great results.”

The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
THE%20SPECS
%3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20653hp%20at%205%2C400rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20800Nm%20at%201%2C600-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E0-100kph%20in%204.3sec%0D%3Cbr%3ETop%20speed%20250kph%0D%3Cbr%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20NA%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Q2%202023%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Greatest of All Time
Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan
Director: Venkat Prabhu
Rating: 2/5
Global Fungi Facts

• Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally
• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered
• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity
• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Whiile you're here
On Women's Day
F1 The Movie

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
Inside Palestine-Israel
ELIO

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Rating: 4/5

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier

Event info: The tournament in Kuwait is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier.

Teams: UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar

Friday fixtures: 9.30am (UAE time) - Kuwait v Maldives, Qatar v UAE; 3pm - Saudi Arabia v Bahrain

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
Transgender report
Neighbourhood Watch
Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Cultural fiesta

What: The Al Burda Festival
When: November 14 (from 10am)
Where: Warehouse421,  Abu Dhabi
The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day. 

Updated: June 30, 2025, 6:54 AM`
F1FerrariRed BullLewis Hamilton
Read next...
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS / Jakub Porzycki TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Norris bounces back from Canadian catastrophe to win Austrian GP

Formula E world champion and former F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein in Monaco. Getty Images

Time running out for Pascal Wehrlein in Formula E title defence