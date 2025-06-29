Lando Norris bounces back from Canadian catastrophe to win Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris bounced back from his Canadian catastrophe in style by winning the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Last time out in Montreal, Norris crashed out of the race late on after colliding with Piastri attempting to pass his title rival with four laps to go.

The distraught Briton apologised to his team and teammate, who went on to finish fourth – but made up for the error by taking the chequered flag 2.7 seconds ahead of Piastri to seal his third triumph of the season.

It was a dominant McLaren 1-2 at the front as Norris closed the gap on Piastri in the drivers' championship to 15 points after 11 of 24 rounds, with the two drivers increasingly locked in a battle of their own for the title.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton took third and fourth while Max Verstappen crashed in the early stages after a collision with Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes when the young Italian rookie's tyres locked up.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton's wait for a first podium in Ferrari colours has now been extended to his home race at Silverstone next weekend.

Norris, meanwhile, has been a driver reborn in the Styrian mountains, securing an emphatic pole position before holding off Piastri with a statement victory.

“It was a tough race, pushing all the way through, it was tricky, hot and tiring,” said the 25-year-old. “It was a perfect result for the team, a one-two is exactly what we want and we did it again so I’m very happy.

“We had a great battle that’s for sure, it was a lot of fun and stress. A nice battle so well done to Oscar, hopefully it was a nice one for everyone to watch.”

Piastri insisted he “tried my absolute best but could have done a better job” against his victorious teammate.

“It was a good battle, bit on the edge at times,” said the Australian. “Probably pushed the limit a bit far but it was a good race and that's what we were here to do, race each other and try to fight for wins. That's what we did today, it was close for me but not quite enough.”

Leclerc was happy with his team's performance but admitted the Ferrari's where simply lack in speed. "I rate our weekend as a team really well but unfortunately the pace today was just not enough," said the Monegasque driver.

“In the first corner I was thinking about going but Lando closed the door and then that left the door open for Oscar, I lost the second place there.

“They were too fast anyway for us to stay in second, so third was the best we could do, I don’t regret much of what we’ve done today, I think we’ve done our maximum, just not enough pace.

“We’ve brought some upgrades this weekend and they’ve definitely helped us to take a step forward. We need to keep pushing in that direction to close the gap to the McLarens that for now are too quick.

“I will give it my all to try to get back on the top step of the podium, obviously this is our main priority, the whole team deserves it.”

Four-time world champion Verstappen's race lasted three corners after the Dutchman was taken out of the running by the Mercedes of Antonelli. Verstappen stayed third overall but is now 61 points behind Piastri.

The Italian teenager revealed that he “apologised straight away” to Verstappen after the collision. “I didn't brake necessarily too late, when I braked I locked the rears and I lost the car and I lost the rear,” said the 18-year-old.

“I had to then avoid [Liam] Lawson and I was just trying to slow down the car because obviously I had a big moment and I then locked up the front-left.

“I tried as much as possible to slow down the car, but unfortunately it was Max and I hit him. Just feel super sorry to the team, and to Max of course."

New Zealander Lawson took a career-best finish in sixth for Racing Bulls with Fernando Alonso seventh for Aston Martin – the Spaniard finishing ahead of the Brazilian rookie he manages, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto.

The points were Bortoleto's first in F1 and to make it even sweeter Sauber took a double points finish, with Nico Hulkenberg finishing ninth.

