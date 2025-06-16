Canadian Grand Prix talking points: Russell's best ever, Antonelli's potential and Hamilton's road kill

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix delivered a dramatic duel between the McLarens, tense battles throughout the field and a race that ultimately ended under safety car conditions.

The race remains one of the standout events on the Formula One calendar, and Sunday's race lived up to that billing. Here are the key talking points from a chaotic weekend of racing.

Russell rules in Montreal

From lights out to the chequered flag, it was a commanding performance and arguably one of George Russell’s finest weekends yet – if not his very best.

It all started when the British driver produced a sensational lap to beat Max Verstappen by 0.160 seconds to clinch pole position in a dramatic conclusion to qualifying.

With no love lost between the rivals, a potential showdown on Sunday dominated headlines – especially after Russell cheekily stirred the pot, quipping: “I’ve got a few more points on my licence to play with.”

Verstappen, currently has 11 penalty points on his FIA super licence, and is just one point away from triggering an automatic one-race suspension. His tally rose after being handed three penalty points for a collision with Russell in Barcelona.

However, Russell executed the ideal launch, reacting sharply and left Verstappen trailing. The Dutchman was able to apply some pressure, but his pace eventually dropped off.

Mercedes' recent tyre troubles appeared to fade, as Russell managed them with precision en route to his first Grand Prix victory of the season. He capped it off by setting the fastest lap of the race – the perfect end to a flawless weekend.

Russell said: “I’d love to get our hopes up, but I think the strength of our car is in these cooler conditions. Let’s see going into the upcoming races, but we’ll just enjoy it for now.”

This was an important win given Russell's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. “He’s giving us all the reasons to [extend] quickly,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. “We know what he’s capable of doing and he has been leading this team now since a while. He has the pace and the right attitude.”

McLarens implode

A late collision between the two McLarens brought an end to the team’s impressive run of eight consecutive podiums.

It was a difficult weekend for Lando Norris, whose form remains inconsistent. In qualifying, he underperformed, securing only P7 despite driving what many consider the fastest car in the field. He admitted to pushing too hard – it's becoming a habit, and a costly one.

In the closing stages of the race, Norris found himself behind teammate Oscar Piastri. With both allowed to race, it sparked an exciting duel. Norris briefly got ahead with a move at the hairpin, but Piastri reclaimed the position into Turn 13 as the battle for fourth heated up. On the pit straight, Piastri maintained his line while Norris, desperate to get back in front, misjudged the space and made contact, crashing out and triggering the safety car.

Speaking over the radio, Norris immediately acknowledged his mistake. “I'm sorry. It's all my bad, all my fault. Unlucky, sorry. Stupid from me.”

Struggling to manage the pressure effectively, Norris will need to regroup and find the consistency expected of someone with his level of talent. Fortunately, Piastri was able to continue after the incident and secured a P4 finish, extending his lead at the top of the championship to 22 points.

Antonelli bounces back

While the weekend belonged to his Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli drove a remarkable race to become the third-youngest podium finisher of all time behind Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll.

Starting the race in P4, the 18-year-old Italian managed to overtake Piastri at the start to set him up for a strong effort. With the McLarens behind him and closing in, Antonelli stayed calm and the subsequent collision helped him secure P3 and some well-earned celebrations.

“On the last stint I pushed a bit too hard behind Max and I killed the front left a bit,” Antonelli said. “I struggled at the end, but really happy to bring the podium home.”

It was a memorable performance from the young driver after a difficult run of form. Following retirements at both his home Grand Prix in Imola and in Spain – and a disappointing 18th-place finish in Monaco – Antonelli bounced back in style.

Vasseur's denials, Hamilton's road kill

Ferrari arrived in Canada under a cloud, forced to deny reports from the Italian media suggesting that team principal Fred Vasseur was on the brink of leaving. Corriere della Sera even named a potential successor, claiming Ferrari would be interested in Antonello Coletta, the global head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti.

To add to the tension, there were rumours that both drivers were unhappy. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton rejected the claims. In response to the speculation, Hamilton said: “It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that out there. Firstly, I love working with Fred – Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and got the opportunity to be here, for which I’m forever grateful for, and we’re in this together.”

Nonetheless, one fact remains clear: Ferrari are underperforming. The weekend marked another disappointing outing for the Scuderia. Many had tipped Ferrari to be genuine contenders this season, but with zero Grand Prix wins and just three podiums so far, they have failed to build on the momentum of last year, when they finished as runners-up in the constructors’ championship, just 16 points behind McLaren.

On Sunday, Leclerc and Hamilton finished in P5 and P6, respectively. Hamilton picked up damage in lap 13 (he ran over an animal believed to be a marmot), damaging the floor of the car.

“It was feeling pretty decent up until then,” he told Sky Sports. “I got a good start, held position, I was holding on to the group, I was managing the tyres well, so I was feeling optimistic.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Business Insights Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports

The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel

US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs

Top 10 most polluted cities Bhiwadi, India Ghaziabad, India Hotan, China Delhi, India Jaunpur, India Faisalabad, Pakistan Noida, India Bahawalpur, Pakistan Peshawar, Pakistan Bagpat, India

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Tips%20for%20holiday%20homeowners %3Cp%3EThere%20are%20several%20factors%20for%20landlords%20to%20consider%20when%20preparing%20to%20establish%20a%20holiday%20home%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3E%3Cstrong%3ERevenue%20potential%20of%20the%20unit%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20location%2C%20view%20and%20size%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3E%3Cstrong%3EDesign%3A%20furnished%20or%20unfurnished.%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Is%20the%20design%20up%20to%20standard%2C%20while%20being%20catchy%20at%20the%20same%20time%3F%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3E%3Cstrong%3EBusiness%20model%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20will%20it%20be%20managed%20by%20a%20professional%20operator%20or%20directly%20by%20the%20owner%2C%20how%20often%20does%20the%20owner%20wants%20to%20use%20it%20for%20personal%20reasons%3F%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuality%20of%20the%20operator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20guest%20reviews%2C%20customer%20experience%20management%2C%20application%20of%20technology%2C%20average%20utilisation%2C%20scope%20of%20services%20rendered%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20Adam%20Nowak%2C%20managing%20director%20of%20Ultimate%20Stay%20Vacation%20Homes%20Rental%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh