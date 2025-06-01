Oscar Piastri wins Spanish GP as Max Verstappen pays penalty for late collision

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, on June 1, 2025. AFP
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, on June 1, 2025. AFP
McLaren's Oscar Piastri with teammate Lando Norris who finished second in Spain. PA
McLaren's Oscar Piastri with teammate Lando Norris who finished second in Spain. PA
Left to right: Second place Lando Norris, winner Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc who was third for Ferrari. PA
Left to right: Second place Lando Norris, winner Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc who was third for Ferrari. PA
Australian driver Oscar Piastr celebrates in parc ferme after his win. Getty Images
Australian driver Oscar Piastr celebrates in parc ferme after his win. Getty Images
Mercedes driver George Russell finished fourth in Spain. AFP
Mercedes driver George Russell finished fourth in Spain. AFP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished the race fifth but was given a 10-second penalty for colliding with George Russell's Mercedes and ended up 10th. AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished the race fifth but was given a 10-second penalty for colliding with George Russell's Mercedes and ended up 10th. AP
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton finished in sixth place after being overtaken by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg on the penultimate lap. AP
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton finished in sixth place after being overtaken by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg on the penultimate lap. AP
McLaren's Oscar Piastri ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the start of the race. Getty Images
McLaren's Oscar Piastri ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the start of the race. Getty Images
Oscar Piastri leads Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris at the start of the race. Getty Images
Oscar Piastri leads Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris at the start of the race. Getty Images
Oscar Piastri leads the rest of the field at the start of the Spanish GP. Getty Images
Oscar Piastri leads the rest of the field at the start of the Spanish GP. Getty Images

Sport

F1

Oscar Piastri wins Spanish GP as Max Verstappen pays penalty for late collision

Australian extends lead in title race as reigning champion is punished following incident with Russell

The National

June 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Oscar Piastri extended his lead in the Formula One title race after winning the Spanish Grand Prix in style ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris on Sunday.

The Australian, who started in pole position, produced a flawless performance at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, taking the chequered flag with Norris second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third.

It was the third McLaren one-two of the season and the team’s seventh win in nine races, with Piastri taking five of those victories.

Four-time champion Max Verstappen was demoted from fifth to 10th place after being given a 10-second penalty for colliding with fourth-place finisher George Russell of Mercedes late on.

“The overall pace was really good and we could turn it on when we needed to and just very proud of the work we’ve done this weekend,” said Piastri, who extended his lead over Norris in the drivers' championship from three to 10 points.

“It wasn’t the best first practice and then we got our stuff together, it’s a nice way to bounce back from Monaco, it’s been a superb weekend.

“[It] has been exactly the kind of weekend I was looking for, we executed everything we needed to when it counted and that’s all we could ask for.

“The team gave me a great car once again, it’s a lot of fun winning races at the moment and I’ve been enjoying it and I hope the team are too.”

Norris admitted his teammate “drove a very good race” with the Briton having started and finished in second, despite being overtaken by Verstappen at the start.

“I didn't quite have the pace to match [Piastri]. We gave it our best shot. It's a long race, anything could have happened at the end of the race.

“We both got pretty sideways with the safety car restart. It was a good, fun race and for us as a team to finish one-two is even better.”

There was controversy late on, though, after Leclerc fought his way past Verstappen following a late safety car restart to seal his spot on the podium.

“Max [Verstappen] wanted to bring me towards the inside where there was all the rubber, so I didn't want to go there,” added Leclerc. “I was trying to push him to the left, there was a little bit of contact. Fortunately, for us there were no consequences.”

However, Verstappen accused Leclerc of driving into him as the two made slight contact on the straight and then fell off the road as he attempted to defend from Russell.

Verstappen was advised to give the position to Russell to avoid a penalty, and while he seemed set to let the Briton through, he then appeared to drive into the Mercedes.

Russell crossed the line in fourth, with Verstappen fifth. However, Verstappen was hit with a 10-second penalty by the stewards, dropping him to 10th which leaves him 49 points behind Piastri in the standings.

Russell said he believed the collision with Verstappen “felt deliberate in the moment” but said the final decision was down to the stewards.

“I mean I was as surprised as you guys were. I've seen the manoeuvres before on simulator games and go karting but never in F1,” said the Briton.

“Max is such an amazing driver and so many people look up to him it's a shame that something like that continues to occur, seems totally unnecessary and never seems to benefit himself.”

Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg finished a surprising and morale-boosting fifth for the future Audi team after passing Ferrari's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap.

Hamilton was a disappointing sixth, Isack Hadjar seventh for Racing Bulls and Pierre Gasly eighth for Renault-owned Alpine.

Home hero Fernando Alonso scored his first points of the season with Aston Martin, who had only one car on the grid due to Lance Stroll's withdrawal through injury after Saturday's qualifying.

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Saudi National Day
Tomorrow 2021
MATCH INFO

Day 2 at the Gabba

Australia 312-1 

Warner 151 not out, Burns 97,  Labuschagne 55 not out

Pakistan 240 

Shafiq 76, Starc 4-52

Museum&nbsp;of&nbsp;the&nbsp;Future&nbsp;in&nbsp;numbers
  •  78 metres is the height of the museum
  •  30,000 square metres is its total area
  •  17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade
  •  14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade
  •  1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior 
  •  7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices
  •  2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape
  •  100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens
  •  Dh145 is the price of a ticket
War on waste
Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away

It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum.

The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade.

But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education.

At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found.

The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment.

After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said.

Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent.

And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said.

At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women.

And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said.

* Agence France Presse

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Six large-scale objects on show
  • Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
  • The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
  • A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
  • A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
  • Torrijos Palace dome
If you go

The flights

Fly direct to London from the UAE with Etihad, Emirates, British Airways or Virgin Atlantic from about Dh2,500 return including taxes. 

The hotel

Rooms at the convenient and art-conscious Andaz London Liverpool Street cost from £167 (Dh800) per night including taxes.

The tour

The Shoreditch Street Art Tour costs from £15 (Dh73) per person for approximately three hours. 

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe


Price, base: Dh201,153
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Transmission: Nine-speed automatic
Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm
Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

Updated: June 01, 2025, 4:12 PM`
F1Max VerstappenSpain
Read next...
McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix. AFP

Piastri hails 'mega car' after beating McLaren teammate Norris to pole in Spain

McLaren's Lando Norris on his way to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix. AFP

Monaco GP talking points: FIA rule change fails to have desired impact

Piastri wins Spanish GP as Verstappen pays penalty for late collision

Piastri hails 'mega car' after beating McLaren teammate Norris to pole in Spain

The 'data-driven battlefield' powering change in Formula One

Monaco GP talking points: FIA rule change fails to have desired impact

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

'This is how you dress at Dubai Mall': Viral post sparks fashion etiquette debate

Large blaze contained at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah fuel depot after 24-hour battle

'This is an ambush': Gazans walk into gunfire at US-backed food banks

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Elon Musk appears with black eye at White House farewell

Elon Musk appears with black eye at White House farewell

Gazan girl receives life-saving treatment in Abu Dhabi for malnutrition

Gazan girl receives life-saving treatment in Abu Dhabi for malnutrition