Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead following attacks

Formula One organisers plan to go ahead with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after teams received safety assurances and drivers met for more than four hours following attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels hit two holding tanks at the Aramco terminal in Jeddah. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Houthis fired at least 16 projectiles at civilian infrastructure in the regions of Jeddah, Najran, Jazan and Dhahran Al Janub.

However, the opening practice run went ahead on Friday and the race is set to continue.

"We have received total assurance that the country’s safety is first," Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said after a meeting with drivers, teams and local authorities.

He said senior Saudi figures were also at the track with their families.

"So they have in place all the systems to protect this area, the city, the places where we are going. So we feel confident and we have to trust the local authority in that respect," added the Italian.

Domenicali said the grid's 10 teams were in agreement that the race should not be cancelled.

"We are here all together," he continued. "We are standing together. We need to trust the local authorities, not only here but all around the world. If that's not the case then we would be in a situation that is not manageable."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the sport's governing FIA, was confident of the safety infrastructure in place for the race.

"We have the assurance from a high level that this is a secure place, the whole thing will be secure and let’s go on racing," he said.

Flames ripped through the Aramco oil refinery and drivers even smelt the fire during the opening practice run.

Drivers held nearly four hours of meetings with team bosses, Domenicali and managing director Ross Brawn into the early hours of Saturday.