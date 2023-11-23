Abu Dhabi F1: Max Verstappen sees end in sight after 'crazy, crazy year'

Fatigue was a key theme of the first question and answer session with the assembled Formula One drivers ahead of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Now in its 15th year, the UAE event, which marks the culmination of the racing season, has prompted a series of talking points, with many considering the tail-end of the tournament to be on the rushed side.

“We’re delirious,” Daniel Ricciardo said when asked about how the drivers were feeling, prompting laughter amongst those present.

It was clearly a light-hearted remark, but many noted a more serious side to the Australian driver’s comment.

“It’s been a busy year,” he added, to nods of approval from his fellow drivers. “We’ve had a crazy, crazy year,” agreed triple champion Max Verstappen.

All the participants remained upbeat about the upcoming race, though.

A degree of tiredness aside, the drivers were keen to emphasise the racing over the weekend will still be competitive despite the fact the main prizes are no longer up for grabs.

Verstappen and Red Bull have the drivers' and contructors' safely in the bag.

The Dutchman and the rest of the Red Bull team remain positive about next year, but they will not be taking it for granted that the positive results will necessarily continue into next season.

Verstappen admits the car is not a perfect product, and acknowledges the efforts being made by other teams to encroach on their success.

“We are working on our car to try and make it better,” Verstappen said. “On street circuits we are struggling a bit more. Lower speed is definitely not our strongest point in the car.”

The Red Bull driver remained coy when asked a question about whether he would welcome Lewis Hamilton as a teammate.

He brushed the question aside, saying such conjecture was “hypothetical”, and he wasn’t in the business of commenting on something that remains unlikely. “There’s no point in making up stories if it isn’t happening,” he said.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Previews Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff waves to the crowd at the Mercedes GP Team Photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. Getty Images

For his part, Hamilton has denied reports he and his management team reached out to Red Bull supremo Christian Horner over a potential switch from Mercedes.

It’s becoming a point of honour for those behind the ultimate Formula 1 event in Abu Dhabi that, in recent years, there have been some surprising and unpredictable results.

That said, Verstappen remains the favourite and it would take a degree of bravery to doubt his likely victory on Sunday.

The other drivers will, of course, have their own points to prove, so we may see a couple of unexpected occurrences yet.

As things stand, Verstappen sits at the top of the table on 549 points, followed by Sergio Perez (273), Lewis Hamilton (232), Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso (both 200).

As regards the situation for the constructors, with eyes on the ongoing battle for second place between Mercedes (on 392 points) and Ferrari (388) being of particular interest, alongside how McLaren (284) will fare against Aston Martin (273).

The practice sessions for the race start early on Friday afternoon ahead of qualification on Saturday and finally the big race Sunday.