Abu Dhabi F1: Lewis Hamilton sounded out Red Bull and Ferrari, says Horner

Lewis Hamilton's representatives held talks over a bombshell switch to champions Red Bull, according to reports ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Team boss Christian Horner also revealed that the 38-year-old, desperate to win a career-defining eighth title, was also in discussion with his team’s bitter rivals, Ferrari.

But both discussions, earlier this year, came to nothing and in August he ended protracted talks with the team that has made him champion six times and re-signed a bumper $80m deal to the end of 2025.

“We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining,” Horner told the Daily Mail.

“They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest.

“He met John Elkann [Ferrari CEO], too. I think there were serious talks. It was around Monaco [late May].

“There were definitely conversations, perhaps with [Ferrari team boss Frederic] Vasseur, too. But certainly with Elkann.

“But I can't see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn't be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have.”

Hamilton has always publicly denied considering any other option than Mercedes but tentative inquiries could have been made through his management company or father Anthony.

Besides the issue of a blockbuster wage bill topping $80m annually, putting the sport’s two top drivers in the same team may have been real box office for F1 but uncontrollably explosive for Red Bull who are winners without the Englishman.

Race winner Max Verstappen, left, and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner pose for a photo after the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. AFP

The news will come as a blow to the close-knit Silver Arrows operation as they go toe-to-toe with Maranello on Sunday for the runners-up spot in the constructors' championship, separated by just four points.

This week Elkann has admitted Ferrari’s blame culture has cost them dearly in the past but believes the appointment of Vasseur as team principal has cracked the problem.

“If you trace it back we haven't had that culture [of accountability] since Jean Todt and then Stefano Domenicali were leading [the team in 2008]. It just left us,” Elkann said. "Accountability is that you own your responsibility and somehow a blame culture deflects that.

“So it's not about blaming, it's about being responsible. And that was a major cultural difference that we had.”

Elkann appointed veteran motor racing boss Vasseur last Christmas in a bid to pull F1’s greatest team out of the doldrums. Without a title since 2008, internal politics have often stymied their progress.

Maranello believe they have overturned around a two-tenths of a second deficit to pacesetters Red Bull in the summer to arrive on Yas Island with the fastest car.

Pole in five of the nine races since the summer break and a victory in Singapore makes them the form team, but it is their strategy calls and race day tyre wear that have cost them victories. Vasseur is optimistic his changes are bearing fruit.

Ferrari's French team principal Frederic Vasseur, left, listens to his technical team after Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr, was involved in an accident during the first practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. AFP

"We were able to perform on different tracks with different race conditions, different [tyre] compounds, and we can be more than motivated for Abu Dhabi," he said. “The momentum is with us so let's see what happens."

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said they are confident they will make a strong challenge for runners-up spot in Abu Dhabi despite some disastrous recent races.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re winding down. If anything, it feels like its winding up because we’ve got quite a big fight for second,” he said. “So we are optimistic we can have a strong weekend.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff added: "It's all down to the last weekend. Ferrari are very quick, they have done a good job. I think we could have been on par [in Las Vegas] but the result shows something different. So let's race.”

Although both championships are decided there is plenty to play for and more than just pride on the line with tens of millions extra to be won with every step up the finishing order.

Just 11 points separate McLaren and Aston Martin in the battle for fourth and Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas are in the shoot out for the final four places in the constructors' championship.

In the drivers' battle, the first three places are decided but five points separate Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris in the scrap for fourth. Even Charles Leclerc, 12 points behind, is in with a shout.