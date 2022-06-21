New grandstand at Yas Marina Circuit for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One fans will now get to enjoy the spectacle of the season-ending Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a new setting after the Yas Marina Circuit announced a new grandstand for the 2022 race.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi GP went on sale earlier this year and following exceptionally high demand, Yas Marina Circuit’s capacity has been raised for the first time in eight years.

The new grandstand is located between turns five and six and will offer fans an awe-inspiring experience as the cars blast by on the circuit’s longest straight over the November 17-20 weekend.

The great vantage point will offer spectators a chance to enjoy the thrills of the race like last year where the championship was won by Max Verstappen in incredible circumstances after the season finale was reduced to a one-lap showdown in the final stretch.

Red Bull driver Verstappen snatched the F1 championship from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after the pair headed to the 2021 championship decider locked on 369.5 points.

The new grandstand at Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: Yas Marina Circuit

The history-making 2021 race was one of the most watched sporting events of the year with 108 million viewers tuning in for the race.

The 2022 season promises similar drama and action following new rules that have already crated a stir. World champion Verstappen increased his lead in this year's title race as he clinched a thrilling victory in a closely-fought Canadian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Dutchman resisted intense late pressure from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win by under a second.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has been struggling with a Mercedes car plagued by porpoising issues, came home third to claim his second podium of a difficult season ahead of teammate George Russell in fourth.

Verstappen thus moved 46 points clear of his rivals in the championship, which should make for another enthralling season finish.

Apart from the race, there will be a lot more for fans to enjoy. Etihad Park is also just a short walk away, giving access to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia were the first global superstars to be announced, headlining the Friday night concert.

For tickets and other information, visit: www.yasmarinacircuit.com.