Lewis Hamilton insists back problems will not stop him racing at Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he will be fit for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix saying he “wouldn't miss it for the world”.

The seven-times Formula One world champion suffered severe back pain during Sunday's fourth-place finish in Azerbaijan, calling it “the toughest race” of his career.

READ MORE Max Verstappen claims Azerbaijan GP after double disaster for Ferrari

Hamilton had spoken of gritting his teeth through the pain in Baku, with the car bouncing down the straights on bumpy asphalt, and called it the toughest race of his career even though he finished fourth.

And Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also said Hamilton was “definitely” a doubt for next weekend's race in Montreal. But the Briton allayed those fears on Monday.

“Yesterday was tough and had some troubles sleeping but woke up feeling positive today,” Hamilton posted on Instagram. “Back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully.

“I've had acupuncture and physio with Ang [his physiotherapist Angela Cullen] and am on the way to my team to work with them on improving. We have to keep fighting.

“I'll be there this weekend, wouldn't miss it for the world.”

The Canadian GP, round nine of the championship, will be the country's first since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 races.

Azerbaijan GP gallery

Expand Autoplay Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates finishing first in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022. Getty

Hamilton, who now has 103 wins, took his first career F1 victory in Canada in his debut 2007 season and has won there seven times in total – a record he shares with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

But this season has been a struggle for Hamilton as his Mercedes team continue to try to solve the porpoising problems which have wreaked havoc on their campaign.

After the race in Bake, the 37-year-old admitted the car's bouncing continued to be a huge source of concern.

“I nearly lost it in the high-speed [corners] several times. The battle with the car was intense. Last 10 laps, I was just having to go internal: you've got this, you've got this, just bear with it,” Hamilton – who sits sixth in the drivers' championship, 98 points behind leader Max Verstappen – said.

“Just biting down and gritting with it. I have to think of all the people who rely on me to get the points. This was the worst for me. I haven't had it this bad this year.”