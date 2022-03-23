The 2022 Formula One season got off to an unexpected start as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Bahrain Grand Prix after world champion Max Verstappen retired with just three laps remaining.

Leclerc led teammate Carlos Sainz home in a one-two for a resurgent Ferrari.

Red Bull driver Verstappen, who went wheel-to-wheel with Leclerc on several occasions, was on course for second but was forced to retire after losing power. Teammate Sergio Perez appeared to suffer the same fate from third place on the final lap.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had reasons to celebrate as a third-place finish at Sakhir exceeded his expectations.

"This is really the best result we could have got," said Hamilton.

"A big, big congratulations to Ferrari, it's so good to see them doing well again," he added. "It was such a difficult race - we've struggled throughout practice and this was the best result we could hope for. We're grateful for these points."

Ferrari's return to form is expected to boost Formula One and help sell more tickets, according to chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The Maranello-based team are F1's most decorated team but Leclerc's win at Sakhir was their first since 2019.

Sunday's win raised hopes that Ferrari have mastered this season's radical rules overhaul and are back in contention.

The action moves to Saudi Arabia for the next race this weekend. With the cars heavier and with bigger wheels, in a change aimed at making overtaking easier and the racing more competitive and exciting, expect more drama as the season unfolds.

How and where to watch F1 in the UAE?

Formula One fans can watch the races live on MBC Action. Also, race highlights are available on Formula One's YouTube channel.

Formula One 2022 calendar

March 18-20: Bahrain GP

March 25-27: Saudi Arabian GP

April 8-10: Australian GP

April 22-24: Romagna GP

May 6-8: Miami GP

May 20-22: Spanish GP

May 27-29: Monaco GP

June 10-12: Azerbaijan GP

June 17-19: Canadian GP

July 1-3: British GP

July 8-10: Austrian GP

July 22-24: French GP

July 29-31: Hungarian GP

August 26-28: Belgian GP

September 2-4: Dutch GP

September 9-11: Italian GP

September 23-25: Russian GP (cancelled)

September 30-October 2: Singapore GP

October 7-9: Japanese GP

October 21-23: United States GP

October 28-30: Mexico GP

November 11-13: Brazilian GP

November 18-20: Abu Dhabi GP