T20 World Cup will move to UAE and Oman, confirm ICC

The ICC have confirmed UAE will host the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The tournament has been moved from India because of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Preliminary round matches will be staged in Oman, with the final phases of the competition to be played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah from October 17 to November 14.

“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window,” the acting ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said.

“Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.

“We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

It will be the first time a cricket World Cup has been staged in its entirely outside of the Test-playing nations.

“Emirates Cricket Board is honoured that the BCCI and the ICC have entrusted us with staging and delivering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Khalid Al Zarooni, the vice president of the ECB, said.

“The UAE’s reputation as being a safe country in which to host high-profile sporting events is a strong compliment to our government’s unwavering commitment to implementing and monitoring effective health practices during the pandemic.

“Having hosted a number of high-profile tournaments in recent months our team is well-prepared and ready to mobilise to ensure the success of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.”