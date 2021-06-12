Shakib Al Hasan gets three-match ban for outburst in Bangladesh tournament

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended for three matches after a shocking on-field outburst.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also fined Shakib $5,900 for kicking over the stumps in anger over the umpire’s decision during Friday’s match in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

The incident happened during the match between Shakib's Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited.

After Shakib’s appeal for leg before wicket was denied by the umpire, he kicked the stumps over.

On the second occasion, he ran from mid-off and lost his temper, uprooting all the stumps at the non-striker's end when the two match officials called for a rain break with one ball left in the sixth over of the Abahani innings.

One more delivery in that over would have ensured minimum six overs were completed for a match result. The match did start eventually and his team won.

Following the incident, Shakib apologised for the behaviour.

“I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home,” he wrote on Facebook.

Genuinely unbelievable scenes... Shakib Al Hasan completely loses it - not once, but twice! Wait for when he pulls the stumps out 🙈 pic.twitter.com/C693fmsLKv — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2021

“An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately.

“I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organising committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future.”

The all-rounder has had a chequered past. Shakib was earlier warned for breaching the DPL’s bio-secure environment.

Bangladesh had earlier suspended him for six months in 2014 for 'attitude problems'.

Also, he was banned by the International Cricket Council for two years in 2019, with one year of that suspended, due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from bookmakers. He returned to national duty this year.