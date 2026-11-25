There were a couple of strong mitigating factors behind Desert Vipers making a false start to their DP World International League ILT20 title defence at the weekend.

The holders were deserving champions last season. They have won more games than anyone else in the competition’s brief history to date, and were head and shoulders above the rest in Season 4.

As such, it was a surprise to see them so soundly beaten by MI Emirates in the opening game of the new campaign on Saturday. In a two-horse race, they nearly finished third.

Yet there were reasons for the slow start. Firstly, their new captain, Shadab Khan, had been up into the small hours the night before, playing in – and winning – a different competition altogether.

Late Friday night, the Pakistan all-rounder had been named player of the tournament after his UAE Bulls side claimed the Abu Dhabi T10.

After the post-match celebrations at Zayed Cricket Stadium, he headed back to the hotel in Abu Dhabi to collect his luggage.

He went straight from there up the E11 to Jebel Ali, where he was met by bleary eyed Desert Vipers staff at 2am. And so, on to the next franchise adventure.

“More or less just before the game,” Shadab said of when he first got to address his Vipers colleagues as their new captain.

“That was the first time we were all together, because everyone had been playing elsewhere, mostly in T10, and some had been coming from home.

“I know it was a short time, but hopefully now we're together, we will get to know each other a little better.”

Not that the whole set up is totally alien to Shadab. He had played for the Vipers in past seasons of ILT20, and captained them to the final of the Global Super League (GSL) in Guyana this summer.

When Sam Curran, who was the title-winning captain in the ILT20 last season, signalled he would not be returning this time, Shadab was handed the reins again.

“It feels like a family as they have a brilliant environment out here,” Shadab said. “When I went to the GSL it was the same, and now it feels like coming back home.”

With a couple of proper night’s sleep, and some extra days training together, the Vipers were back into the old routine by the time of their second game.

On Monday night, they returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over Sharjah Warriorz. It was a game memorable for the debut of Babar Azam, who immediately showed his class with a match-winning innings of 86.

That was one of the other mitigating factors: they had been without their biggest star – and arguably the competition’s, too – in the opening game.

It makes sense he immediately looked comfortable in his new surroundings. Babar has a strong affinity with the UAE. A number of the Vipers are his mates from Pakistan. Plus the captain is an old pal.

“I think he’s really easy [to captain] because we have worked together before,” Shadab said of leading a side that includes a star as bright as Babar.

“He was a captain [of Pakistan] for four or five years and I was a vice captain of that team. We worked together a lot, and we know each other very well.”

It is like the mutual appreciation society. “I think his strength is his positivity,” Babar said of Shadab.

“He is brave, always trying to do the best things by using different tactics. He makes decisions that are always positive.

“His mindset is different because he's always thinking, always positive, and his communication with the players is good.”

Shadab’s positive outlook is innate, but also enhanced by the gratitude he feels over being back fit and well again.

Last year he had to have an operation to repair a shoulder injury. There was no guarantee he would return to playing at all, let alone to such a high standard.

He said there were dark times during his recuperation. After winning the T10, he dedicated his success to his family, because of the support they showed during his recovery.

“When I had the surgery, I was not sure if I will be able to come and play, and if I did, whether it will be on that level or not,” Shadab said.

“But my family was there. Before the surgery, I didn't know that it would be that hard to do the rehab. It was so difficult, because you need motivation.

“Sometimes you're doing the stuff again and again, and you don't know how you're feeling, and if might you play or not.

Shadab Khan bowls for Desert Vipers. ILT20 Show caption: Shadab Khan bowls for Desert Vipers. ILT20

“Mentally, you start feeling OK, you're getting back to normal, then suddenly something happens and your confidence level goes so down.

“You start thinking, ‘Yesterday I felt I was doing well, and today I'm feeling like I'm going on zero again'.”

Thankfully, he is back fit, and – he feels – bowling better than he has in years.

“Before the surgery I was feeling pain while bowling,” Shadab said.

“So after that, Alhamdulillah, it's getting better and better. The rotation [of his bowling action] is smoother which I think I was missing for last two years.

“As a leg spinner your action has to be a little bit quicker and where you can deceive the batter. That's what I was missing, but I think it’s coming back again.”