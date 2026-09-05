UAE keep Women’s Asia Cup hopes alive with Khushi Sharma cheering from the sidelines

The UAE crushed Indonesia to keep alive their hopes of a semi-final place at the Women’s Asia Cup – then reminded one of their injured colleagues she remains firmly in their thoughts.

This tournament has been a bittersweet experience for Khushi Sharma. The all-rounder was a voluble presence in the home dugout during Friday night’s six-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium.

Her enthusiasm for the task of lead cheerleader for the national team is impressive given she is no nearer to knowing when her own extended spell on the sidelines will come to an end.

It is two years now since she suffered a knee injury on national duty in the last Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka. Two operations later, she is still consigned to a watching brief.

Despite her frustrations, her teammates are thrilled to have her alongside them in this campaign.

“It's been tough on her with her rehab process because it's been so long,” Heena Hotchandani, the UAE left-arm spinner, said.

“She's had multiple surgeries trying to get back to the field. But having her around the team, cheering us on the way out, whenever batters are walking in, just in terms of morale, I think that really helps us.

“It's good on her as well, because she feels that she's right back into the team. Fingers crossed, hopefully it is only another few months till she's back with us playing for UAE.”

Hotchandani played a key role in the resounding win over Indonesia herself, taking 2-6 in her four overs.

She also took a fine catch off the second legal delivery of the game, off the bowling of Suraksha Kotte, at which point the tourists were two wickets down with just one run on the board.

Kotte ended with three wickets, with Hotchandani, Esha Oza and Vaishnave Mahesh each taking two apiece as Indonesia were fired out for 73.

The national team chased that with 41 balls left, with Oza top-scoring with 30.

If Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the next match in the pool, the final match in the group, between the UAE and Bangladesh, will decide who advances to the knockout stage.

“Getting a win was the first priority for us, no matter the margin,” Hotchandani said.

“Getting that win was obviously a confidence boost. We take it one game at a time and we're just excited to be on our way to hopefully get another win.”