Former IPL batter Akshdeep Nath takes stunning six-wicket haul as UAE eye Asia Cup qualification

After a 15-year career in which he had never previously managed more than three scalps in an innings, Akshdeep Nath took six wickets in five overs to set up victory for the UAE in Asia Cup qualifying.

The 33-year-old batter was fast-tracked into the national team earlier this year as one of the first cohort of cricketers to be granted UAE citizenship.

It was hoped the former India Under-19 vice-captain would bring to bear the experience of a lengthy first-class career to bear, and help prop up the UAE’s ailing batting line up.

While the national team’s batting fortunes have improved since he debuted in April, his most striking contribution yet arrived with the ball on Thursday.

Nath had shown he could bowl some useful overs as a part-time medium-pacer on the tour to Scotland last month.

However, that Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Dundee had ended in ugly fashion for him, as he was belted for 29 in one over by Canada tailender Zahid Shirzad.

The national team are now on tour in Malaysia, where they are pursuing qualification for the Asia Cup via the 10-team ACC Premier Cup.

And Nath enjoyed a markedly better day out with the ball in their second pool game, against Kuwait, as he took 6-21 in five overs.

The previous best bowling in his career in any form of senior cricket – in which he debuted in 2011, and has included playing in the Indian Premier League – had been 3-20.

His spell ended any hopes Kuwait had of chasing their target, which had been adjusted because of rain, and UAE finished as winners by 66 runs.

“We have been working hard with him in terms of bowling, and he was bowling well in the Scotland series,” Harpreet Bhatia, the UAE captain, said.

“He has played a lot of first-class cricket in India and is an experienced guy. He knows how to bat, how to bowl and how to field, and it is good to see him taking his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket.”

Despite Nath’s effort with the ball, the player-of-the-match award was instead given to Mohammed Shahdad.

The No 3 had weathered tricky conditions to score 94 from 110 balls, allowing the national team to post 286-8 from their 50 overs.

“The wicket was on the tougher side,” Shahdad said. “I wanted to spend some time at the crease. Normally on this kind of wicket, where it is doing a bit, and the ball is stopping and turning, and staying low, I like to take my time and build into my innings.

“I know I can cover up later on in the innings, and luckily I was able to do that today.”

The national team face Singapore in their next group match on Sunday and captain Harpreet is hoping their form continues its upwards trajectory.

“I’m really happy particularly with the way Shahdad batted; it is a very good sign for us,” Harpreet said.

“Adeeb [Usmani, who shared a rapid opening stand of 53 with youngster Tanish Suri] also started really well, but we wanted Tanish to bat a little longer, and hopefully he can do that in the next game.

“We are still looking to score 325-plus, and maybe we can do that in the next game.”