Rahul Chopra shines with bat and ball as UAE beat Canada by 97 runs

Rahul Chopra enjoyed a remarkable return to the UAE side as the national team bounced back in Cricket World Cup League Two in Dundee.

First, he hit a sparkling century as the UAE ended a frustrating tour of Scotland with victory over Canada.

The former captain hit 127 not out to underpin the national team’s total of 282 for six from their 50 overs at Forthill Sports Club.

Only Asif Khan and Khurram Khan have hit higher scores among UAE batters in one-day international history.

The 31-year-old kept wicket for the national team in the past, but then he played an unexpected hand in the field.

First, he held a fine catch, leaping above his head, at mid-off during a middle-order collapse which essentially ended Canada’s chance in the run chase.

Then, having never bowled in international cricket before, he emerged to dismiss Aaron Johnson, the Canadian batter who had been carrying the fight on his own.

Once Johnson had departed for 70 off 73 balls, it was a matter of time before the UAE sealed their eighth win in 28 games so far in this competition.

Even though victory was all but sealed, there was still some fun to be had by the Canadian lower order.

No 10 Zahid Shirzad blazed a half-century in 23 balls, which included five sixes. He was particularly harsh on Akshdeep Nath, the medium-pacer whom he took for 29 in one over.

The entertainment eventually ended when Aayan Khan had Shirzad caught by Harpreet Bhatia at extra cover.

The young left-arm spinner has made a promising return to the UAE side in Scotland, and ended the game with one for 24 from 7.4 overs, which included three maidens.

Muhammad Jawadullah enjoyed another strong outing with the ball, taking three wickets while earlier on captain Harpreet had steadied the UAE after a difficult start as he made a classy 81 from 79 balls.

Despite the comprehensive win, the UAE remain rooted at the bottom of the competition. However, they still have eight matches to play.

There are enough points to play for that they could secure their place in the top six, and so retain ODI status, or even make the top four – albeit that is unlikely – and so advance straight to the Global Qualifier in February.