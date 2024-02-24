Heena Hotchandani’s homecoming a huge boost for thriving UAE women’s team

Left-arm spinner was leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup qualifier, nearly six years after she last represented national team

UAE women's cricketer Heena Hotchandani at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE women's cricketer Heena Hotchandani at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Paul Radley author image
Paul Radley
Feb 24, 2024
Powered by automated translation
UAE cricket
WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national