Esha Oza hits 92 then takes hat-trick as UAE eye Asia Cup qualification

Esha Oza is urging the UAE to sharpen their focus as they play for Asia Cup qualification against Malaysia on Wednesday.

The four semi-finalists in the ACC Women’s Premier Cup in Kuala Lumpur will advance to the main event, which will include the likes of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Having topped their group in the most comprehensive fashion possible, the UAE will next face the hosts in the all-important quarter-final.

They could scarcely have been more dominant in pool play, but their excellence has meant not all of their players have seen much match-practice on tour in Malaysia.

The UAE batted for a combined total of just 13.3 overs in the time it took them to win their first three matches of the group phase.

As such, the fact they got to bat first and use all their 20 over allocation against Philippines was gratefully received.

Their captain led the way with the bat as the UAE amassed 200-5. Oza scored 92 in 57 balls, advancing her batting average to 167 for the tournament.

If she was downcast at missing out on a sixth T20 international century, her mood was improved by the fact she took a hat-trick with the ball.

Her three wickets in three deliveries ended the Philippines’ chase at 51, giving the national team a 149-run win.

“It went well because a few batters got to spend time in the middle and that is what we were looking for,” Oza said.

“We have an important knockout game coming up so it was important people got a chance. We will have a talk about how we can get better at what we didn’t do well today. Hopefully we can implement that tomorrow.”

Simran Sheth, centre, celebrates taking her first wicket in international cricket, aged 15. Courtesy ACC Info

The win over the Philippines was also memorable for the debut of Simran Sheth. The left-arm seam bowler only turned 15 in March, but looked promising on her first appearance for the senior team.

One of three debutants on tour, Sheth took her first international wicket when she had Elyza Wall, the Philippines opener, caught by Heena Hotchandani.

“What a brilliant, dream debut,” Oza said of Sheth. “She did what she does every time in the nets, bowling it to where she bowls well and I am really happy for her that she got her first wicket.”