Esha Oza wants more from UAE after another emphatic T20 win in ACC Women’s Premier Cup

Esha Oza is demanding more from her UAE side despite a second crushing win at the start of the ACC Women’s Premier Cup.

A day after registering one of the fastest wins in international cricket history in their opener against Saudi Arabia, the national team made similarly light work of Oman.

In the first game, they had taken just five deliveries to chase their target. This time, they needed 6.4 overs to register a nine-wicket win.

First, they limited Oman to 64-9 from their 20 overs. Vaishnave Mahesh was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-14 from her four overs, which also included a maiden.

Oza also picked up two wickets, before finishing not out on 31 from 19 balls in the breezy run chase.

The UAE captain earned the player of the match award for her efforts. It was the 26th match award in her 112-game T20 international career.

Despite the dominance of her side, Oza is expecting improvement, as they target qualification for the main event from this competition in Malaysia.

The top four sides in the 18-team competition will play in the Women’s Asia Cup later this year, where they will meet the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“Again, it was a good outing, but I wouldn’t say this is the best we can be,” Oza said.

“Myself, I didn’t bowl that well today, could have done much better, but overall the bowlers around me did very well.

“Vaishnave had a very good spell, so it was good that we had a good day out. All the bowlers had time in the middle so it was good.

“In the field, we need to convert half chances and hopefully in the next game we can do that.”

The UAE’s next group match is against China on Sunday.