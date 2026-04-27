New UAE recruits make fresh start with victory over Oman in CWCL2

The influence of the new recruits is starting to show for UAE cricket after the national team claimed an overdue win in Cricket World Cup League 2.

Ajay Kumar was named player of the match for the six-wicket haul that took the UAE to a 25-run win over Oman in Kathmandu.

It was just the UAE’s sixth win in 22 matches in the 50-over competition, which forms part of the qualification process for the next World Cup.

The UAE squad for the tri-series in Nepal includes five players who have not yet lived in the country for three years. They are eligible to play, however, on the basis of recently being granted citizenship.

Kumar is one of those players. Two others – Adeeb Usmani and Harpreet Bhatia – each scored their first half-centuries for the national team.

The UAE’s total was underpinned by a century from Sharjah-raised Aryansh Sharma as they racked up 268-7 from their 50 overs.

Oman had been well placed in the run chase, but Kumar’s return of 6-35 – which included four clean-bowled dismissals – won the game for the UAE.

It was Kumar’s second ODI, having also played one of the two T20Is against Nepal which preceded the series, and he said he already feels established in the side.

The 29-year-old fast bowler also expressed gratitude to his family for helping him reach this point.

“I would like to dedicate this to my family, they supported me a lot since the beginning, to play cricket,” Kumar said.

“I come from a remote area where cricket is not played that much, and it was thanks to their support that I have been able to play.”

The UAE are still last placed in the eight-team league, and bottom of cricket’s One-Day International rankings.

However, the win was a big relief for Muhammad Waseem and his team after a torrid run of form, and the captain said he was proud of the way his side performed.

“Finally, we have two points, and I am very happy with the performance of my team,” Waseem said.

“I don’t believe in changes after the first game [when they were soundly beaten by Nepal]. Anyone can have a bad game.

“We got a good start from Adeeb and Aryansh, and the way Harpreet finished the innings deserves a lot of credit. To get 268, that was a good total for us.

“We said simple things in the team meeting. We have very good players right now. I told them we have to bat to our abilities, and we saw today the way we can bat. I am very happy with the way everyone contributed to the victory.”

The UAE face Nepal in their next game in the series on Friday.