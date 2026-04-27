Dubai allocates 800 homes for Emiratis under Dh1.8bn family growth strategy

Dubai is to deliver hundreds of new homes to Emiratis, develop more community spaces and open an outdoor events hall in one of the city's oldest parks under a Dh1.8 billion ($490 million) action plan to boost living standards and strengthen family stability.

A total of 830 properties in Wadi Al Amardi and Al Aweer – valued at Dh1.6 billion – will be set aside for citizens as part of a long-term government strategy.

Another Dh83 million will be spent on furnishing the homes, in what is the biggest allocation to Emiratis approved since the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in 2007.

The major housing support package was directed by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to coincide with the UAE's Year of Family.

Putting families first

It is part of the second phase of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, set up to encourage the growth and well-being of families in Dubai and champion community values and enhance quality of life.

Sheikha Hind has also ordered the establishment of two community halls at a combined cost of Dh63 million, a Dh40 million wedding hall for Emiratis in Al Aweer 1 and a Dh23 million outdoor events hall for Emiratis in Mushrif Park, designed for use all year round.

Sheikh Hind said the family support programme serves to reinforce the enduring values of Emirati families, ensuring they remain a cornerstone of the nation's agenda.

New neighbourhoods

The project at Al Aweer features 398 housing units allocated as grants, built with a budget of Dh734 million.

Supported by advanced infrastructure and modern road networks, the district features four-bedroom homes plus a range of amenities such as public parks and majlis halls.

The Wadi Al Amardi project, developed under a Dh767 budget, is made up of four-bedroom residences, which feature a majlis, living room, kitchen and utility rooms.

Dedicated outdoor spaces are provided within each plot to accommodate future extensions.

Community connections

The Dh40 million wedding hall, being launched with private sector support, will accommodate about 500 people an serve more than 60,000 Emiratis in the area.

The wedding hall aims to assist Emirati youth planning to marry by bringing down the cost of ceremonies.

It comes as the Dubai Weddings Programme, set up by Sheikha Hind in September 2023, continues to help more citizens get married.

The initiative covers the costs of the main marriage ceremony and provides wedding halls and neighbourhood majalis free of charge.

The number of weddings completed through the programme increased by 44 per cent last year, compared to 2024.

The events hall in Mushrif National Park will offer families a variety of options to host celebrations up close with nature.

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme is in line with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to double the number of Emirati families by 2033.

The first phase of the scheme contributed to the formation of more than 1,100 Emirati families in Dubai and the organisation of 1,149 weddings since its launch in January, 2024.