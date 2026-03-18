UAE leaders approve Dh9.5 billion in housing support for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

UAE leaders on Wednesday unveiled a Dh9.5 billion housing aid plan to help build a better future for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, approved a housing assistance package valued at Dh4.21 billion, which will benefit 2,652 citizens across the emirate.

The key support is being delivered to coincide with the upcoming Eid Al Fitr celebrations and comes on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

It includes housing loans amounting to Dh2,1 billion for 1,415 citizens; ready-built housing grants of Dh1.82 billion to benefit 914 Emiratis; residential land grants worth Dh144 million in aid of 185 citizens; and exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling Dh142 million for 138 senior citizens, limited-income retirees and heirs of deceased citizens.

“The leadership’s directives to disburse this housing benefits package reflect their commitment to meeting citizens’ aspirations and housing needs, enhancing their quality of life, and ensuring stability and well-being for Emirati families,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

More than Dh181 billion in housing support has been distributed to more than 132,000 citizens since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in 2012.

Dubai housing drive

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the allocation of 4,631 residential land plots valued at Dh5.3 billion for Emiratis in the emirate.

The plots span 71 million square feet across the Al Eyas, Latifa City, and Mushrif areas of Dubai and are part of the emirate's efforts to further bolster the living standards of its citizens.

The residential plot allocation will be conducted through the Emirati platform on the DubaiNow app within the coming week.

Sheikh Mohammed said providing every Emirati family with suitable housing is a key priority of Dubai’s development strategy.

"Our vision is consistent: Dubai’s true capital is its people and their families. The UAE citizen will always remain at the top of our priorities,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s best city for family life by offering a leading urban ecosystem that combines an integrated social environment and advanced housing supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and services.

"By meeting citizens’ needs and anticipating their future aspirations, Dubai will remain the city that embraces people’s dreams and offers every family a more stable living environment, creating a cohesive community where everyone thrives.”

The government strategy includes 2,540 residential plots in the Al Eyas area, 1,761 residential plots in Latifa City and 330 residential plots were allocated in the Mushrif area.

The neighbourhoods will feature a wide variety of amenities on the doorstep, including mosques, schools, community majlis, parks, dedicated green paths, retail centres and recreational facilities.