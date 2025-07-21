Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues Dubai law on Emirati housing disputes

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday issued a law to settle disputes arising from citizen housing building contracts in the emirate.

The legislation is aimed at efficiently resolving disputes without stalling property developments. It follows a series of policies announced in Dubai to support housing for Emiratis.

In January, Sheikh Mohammed approved a 30,000-unit housing project worth Dh5.4 billion ($1.47 billion) for young Emiratis who have or plan to have families.

In March, Dubai Municipality launched the Home First initiative to enhance housing facilities for Emirati families and cut bureaucracy on residential planning.

Amicable solutions

The new law goes one step further, aiming to develop a dispute resolution system for building contracts that safeguards the interests of all parties.

The law establishes a branch within Dubai Courts' Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes. This branch will offer mediation within 20 days, extendable for another 20 days with mutual consent.

If mediation fails, a committee comprising a judge and two specialists will adjudicate within 30 days. The law takes effect on January 1, 2026.

Central to the law is the effort to eliminate interruptions to the building of homes for Emiratis.

“The law for settling disputes arising from the execution of citizen house building contracts reflects Dubai Courts' continuing commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system and ensuring all parties have access to swift justice,” said Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director general of Dubai Courts.

He added that the law fosters an amicable and timely legal settlements facilitated by judges and experts.