Sheikh Mohammed grants Dubai government employees 10 days’ marriage leave

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday issued a decree regarding marriage leave for Dubai government employees.

It states that employees are entitled to fully paid marriage leave for a period of 10 working days. It also allows employees to combine marriage leave with any other leave they are entitled to.

The aim is to enhance psychological and family stability, and strengthen the foundations for successful family life, while achieving a balance between personal life requirements and job duties.

The decree covers Emirati employees working in government agencies and authorities supervising special development zones and free zones.

What are the rules?

The decree specifies that the employee’s husband or wife must also be a UAE citizen. It also states that the employee must have successfully passed their probationary period.

The marriage contract must also be certified in the country and concluded after December 31, last year. A copy of the marriage contract must be submitted only once when applying for leave.

During the leave period, the employee is entitled to receive their full gross salary, including allowances and financial benefits.

They may also use marriage leave at any time, whether continuously or intermittently, in one year from the date of concluding the marriage contract.

A government entity cannot call on an employee during marriage leave, with the exception of military personnel if work requires it.

