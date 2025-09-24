Esha Oza says first ODI series 'a huge moment' for UAE women's cricket

Esha Oza, the UAE captain, says her side feel honoured to be the first players to represent the country in women’s one-day international cricket.

The national team have played 99 women’s T20 internationals. They have been rewarded for the vast strides they have made in that format in recent years by having their status elevated by the ICC to play full 50-over internationals.

Oza, who has played in 95 T20Is herself, has twice won the ICC Associate Player of the Year, without yet having played ODI cricket.

She says her side will be proud to play the longer format when they debut against Zimbabwe in four ODIs in Bulawayo, starting on Friday.

“I think just looking at the letters ‘ODI’ next to the UAE women’s fixtures on ESPNcricinfo, that’s something that feels very surreal,” Oza said.

“Just thinking about being in that moment on that day is something that gives me goosebumps. It’s a moment of great honour, being the first ones to represent the country in one-day internationals.

"It’s something we’ll all take a lot of pride from and it’s going to be a series that we’ll all remember for the rest of our lives.”

While they are taking their first steps in the format, the UAE are no strangers to their opposition. They have played Zimbabwe six times in T20 internationals, with an even split of three wins and three losses.

“It’s a format we are a bit new to, but the team has prepped well and is showing signs of being naturally adaptive towards it,” Oza said. “It’s going to be an exciting week of cricket for all of us.”

UAE women's team coach Ahmed Raza. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Ahmed Raza, who played 53 ODIs and 55 T20Is for the UAE men’s team, is now coach of the women’s side. He said their improved status is reward for the advances the women’s game has made in the Emirates.

“It is a huge moment for our team, our board and everyone who has been involved behind the scenes,” Raza said of the women’s side’s elevation.

“My love for ODI cricket is no secret, so this was one of my goals when I took the job and I’m overjoyed that it has materialised now.

“The pleasing fact about this is, we gained our first ever status on the back of performance over a period of 12 months, not a single tournament where you can have a good or bad tournament and your fate is decided.”

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Raza spent much of his own career playing in a side who were pursuing, and then trying to retain, ODI status because of the greater opportunities it affords.

“Not going to lie, I'll be very, very emotional when Oza goes for the first ever toss and when our anthem will be played, and this team is going to be etched in history,” Raza said.

“When as a men’s player, we achieved men’s ODI status in 2014, I don’t think we understood the magnitude of that feat, and I feel our girls are in the same zone.

“Once the money starts flowing more fixtures come across, suddenly you’re playing more cricket than ever and you understand what you have achieved for the country.”

"Not going to lie, I'll be very, very emotional when Oza goes for the first ever toss and when our anthem will be played, and this team is going to be etched in history"

UAE women's coach

The side have prepared for the series with 50-over fixtures against boys academy sides like Zenith and Young Talents Cricket Academy, as well as the UAE Under 16s. The ODIs are followed by two T20Is in Bulawayo.

“I’m really excited to see how we perform in this series and hopefully we clinch both ODI and T20I series against Full Member [Test nation], which is also a first of its kind, as our first bilateral against a Full Member,” Raza said.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The hosts have played 26 ODIs since their own debut in the format in 2021, most recently losing a series to Ireland in July.

“The UAE series is very important to us and it fits perfectly in our plans as we prepare for the [Women’s T20 World Cup 2026] Global Qualifier early next year,” Walter Chawaguta, Zimbabwe’s coach, said.

“It gives us the momentum that we need as a team and, at the same time, it also gives us an opportunity to look at some of the players who have been out due to injury and are now making a comeback.”

