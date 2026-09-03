Esha Oza says UAE better prepared after opening setback in Women's Asia Cup

Esha Oza has backed her young UAE side to bounce back from their tough start to the Women’s Asia Cup.

The national team appeared overawed in the opening game of an event involving the elite of women's cricket on the continent, in a tournament being played on home soil in Dubai.

In their opening pool match, they were soundly beaten by Sri Lanka, a side they had pushed close when World Cup qualification was on the line the last time they had met.

The nine-wicket loss at Dubai International Stadium was a chastening beginning to the campaign.

Oza, the captain, said the host side did expect better of themselves, but she also pointed out that defeat can also provide good lessons for such a youthful team.

“We were quite upset after the first game,” Oza said, ahead of the UAE’s second fixture against Indonesia on Friday.

“We wanted to put up a better show for sure, especially with it being an opening game and us having had a close game last time we faced [Sri Lanka].

“But we've been watching the rest of the games as well and it is clear it is a struggle to get runs in the first innings [as the UAE found against Sri Lanka].

“We didn't do the best we could, there are things we need to work on and, coming into the game against Indonesia, we've taken into account how the pitch is playing.

“It's not about just going hard, but looking at scoring at a run a ball is something we would be working on.”

When they sealed qualification for this Asia Cup earlier this summer, via a tournament in Kuala Lumpur, the UAE had three 15-year-olds in their squad.

That trio were subsequently part of the side who went on to win a place at the next Under-19 T20 World Cup, at a qualifying event also played in Malaysia.

Oza says the experience of playing an Asia Cup that includes sides like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan is invaluable for the teen newcomers.

“They are young and fearless, and they have nothing to lose when they step out on the field,” Oza said.

“It's just about them enjoying their time on the field. There's not a lot of expectations, there's not a lot on their minds.

“They can just step out there and do things and enjoy the game. And that's something we want them to do – take this opportunity.

“We're playing big sides, so what other better experience is there at that age?”

Oza is hopeful the signs of promise the young players are showing can lead to continued success for UAE women’s cricket.

“We missed out on [reaching the U19 T20 World Cup] last time around, but in this young group, I think we only had one eighteen-year-old in our U19 qualifiers this time,” she said.

“The rest were all 17, 16, 15. For them to go out there and win the qualifiers and get to the World Cup, it’s amazing because more than half that squad is eligible to play the next World Cup as well.

“It’s amazing for them to do that at such a young age. It’s all about how you can take those small things forward as well, and about how they can build the team culture and take it forward as well.”