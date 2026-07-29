UAE qualify for U19 Women's T20 World Cup after one-run win

A UAE women’s side will appear on the global stage for the second time after the Under-19 side qualified for the T20 World Cup.

The age-group team clinched their place at the 2027 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in Bangladesh and Nepal, with a thrilling one-run win in Kuala Lumpur.

The eight-team qualifier in Malaysia carried with it just one place at next year’s main event. It meant only the winners of Wednesday's final would advance.

The UAE faced the host team, whom they had beaten soundly in the group phase of the competition, in the decider.

Batting first in the final, as they had done against Malaysia earlier in the tournament, the UAE were bowled out for 95 with three balls still to bowl of their 20 overs.

Al Maseera Jahangir, who is one of a number of players in the side with senior team experience, top scored with 31 on a day when run-getting was tough.

She then took the new ball for the UAE, and took two wickets, as the national team set about restricting the hosts.

Afsha Afzal Khan, whose brother Aayan is currently on tour in the UK with the UAE senior men’s team, took a wicket with her left-arm spin.

Sai Nikhil Thite bowled the crucial final over, needing to defend six to take the UAE to the World Cup.

She picked up a wicket off the first ball. With three needed off the final two balls, she conceded just a single to clinch qualification.

It means the UAE will play at the Women’s U19 World Cup for a second time. A side made up of players who are now regulars in the senior women’s team played when the first age-group T20 World Cup for women was staged in South Africa 2023.

Women’s cricket in the UAE has developed rapidly in recent years, but appearances on the top stage have proved frustratingly elusive.

The senior team was a few shots away from a maiden appearance at a T20 World Cup when they pushed Sri Lanka close in Abu Dhabi in 2024.

UAE U19 team made 95 in their T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final against Malaysia and still won by one run. Photo: ECB Info

They then missed out on this summer’s tournament in England when they stumbled in pre-qualifying.

The U19 side were also deprived in agonising circumstances last time out, when Nepal beat them to a place at the main event in Malaysia, via a qualifier in Ajman. As co-hosts, Nepal are already guaranteed a place at the World Cup this time around.

Esha Oza, the captain of the senior women’s side, praised the achievement of her young colleagues.

“It was a brilliant win, and a great way to get into the World Cup with a hard-fought game,” Oza said.

“You guys gave it your all, we had different match-winners in all the games and we are really, really proud.

“There were a few heartbreaks in previous World Cup qualifiers, but I think this heals everything; going to a World Cup and playing with the best in the world.”