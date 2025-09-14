Suryakumar Yadav explains India's decision not to shake hands with Pakistan after Asia Cup clash

Suryakumar Yadav said India’s cricketers were showing solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack when they refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s players at the end of their Asia Cup match in Dubai.

India outplayed their rivals as they picked up a seven-wicket win at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.

Suryakumar, the India captain, sealed the win with a six. He and Shivam Dube, the non-striker, then promptly headed off the field.

The two sides did not line up for the customary post-match handshakes. Salman Agha, the Pakistan captain, led his side across to the Indian dressing room.

Once it became apparent the Indian players would not be coming out to exchange handshakes, the Pakistan players headed back to their own dressing room.

“Our government and BCCI were aligned,” Suryakumar said of the decision to opt out of handshakes. “We took a call. We came here just to play the game. We gave the proper reply.”

The decision to go ahead with the fixture had been a controversial one since the April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 47 to secure a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Stadium. All photos Chris Whiteoak / The National Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Shivam Dube after their win over Pakistan Pakistan's Saim Ayub picked up three wickets against India India pacer Jasprit Bumrah after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Haris Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 40 India's Axar Patel took the wicket of Pakistan captain Salman Agha in an economical spell Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz is caught by Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3-18 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi played a nice cameo of 33 from 16 balls Fans at the Dubai International Stadium The Dubai International Stadium was packed on Sunday

It was the first match between the sides since a four-day military conflict ended in a May ceasefire. The military escalation came after an April terrorist attack that killed 26 Indians in Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The Asia Cup match appeared unlikely to go ahead until the UAE was again decided on as a suitable neutral destination for it to take place.

Even on the day of the game, though, players and officials were criticised for taking part by many, with #BoycottAsiaCup and #BoycottINDvPAK both trending on social media for much of the day.

Dubai Police issued a statement the day before the game related to security measures, and also made two safety alerts to all mobile telephones that were in the vicinity of the stadium during the course of the game.

As it was, the game passed without any notable flashpoints, either on the field or in the stands, but the Indians took their stand after the game.

“I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman’s spirit,” Suryakumar said.

“I said at the [on-field, post-match] presentation as well that we stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with their families, also, and express our solidarity.

“We dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we try our best, whenever given an opportunity, to inspire them as well – if possible.”

Mike Hesson, the Pakistan coach, said his side were disappointed by India’s reaction at the end of the game.

“We were ready to shake hands,” Hesson said. “Our opposition didn’t do that. We went over there to shake hands and they had already gone into the changing room.

“It was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were disappointed with the way we played, but we were certainly willing to go over and shake hands.”

Agha also skipped the formalities of the post-match presentation in response to the handshake issue.

“It was just a flow-on effect of [what happened],” Hesson said. “We were obviously keen to engage and shake hands at the end of the match. That didn’t happen, and that was pretty much the end of it.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO England 241-3 (20 ovs) Malan 130 no, Morgan 91 New Zealand 165 all out (16.5ovs) Southee 39, Parkinson 4-47 England win by 76 runs Series level at 2-2

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How much of your income do you need to save? The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income. In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table) Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECVT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E119bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E145Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C89%2C900%20(%2424%2C230)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.5-litre%20V12%20and%20three%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C500Nm%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Early%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh2%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Cricket World Cup League Two Oman, UAE, Namibia Al Amerat, Muscat Results Oman beat UAE by five wickets UAE beat Namibia by eight runs Fixtures Wednesday January 8 –Oman v Namibia Thursday January 9 – Oman v UAE Saturday January 11 – UAE v Namibia Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia

The biog Year of birth: 1988 Place of birth: Baghdad Education: PhD student and co-researcher at Greifswald University, Germany Hobbies: Ping Pong, swimming, reading

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

3%20Body%20Problem %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

SEMI-FINAL Monterrey 1 Funes Mori (14) Liverpool 2 Keita (11), Firmino (90 1)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund