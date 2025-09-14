Suryakumar Yadav explains India's decision not to shake hands with Pakistan after Asia Cup clash

Suryakumar Yadav said India’s cricketers were showing solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack when they refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s players at the end of their Asia Cup match in Dubai.
India outplayed their rivals as they picked up a seven-wicket win at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.
Suryakumar, the India captain, sealed the win with a six. He and Shivam Dube, the non-striker, then promptly headed off the field.
The two sides did not line up for the customary post-match handshakes. Salman Agha, the Pakistan captain, led his side across to the Indian dressing room.
Once it became apparent the Indian players would not be coming out to exchange handshakes, the Pakistan players headed back to their own dressing room.
“Our government and BCCI were aligned,” Suryakumar said of the decision to opt out of handshakes. “We took a call. We came here just to play the game. We gave the proper reply.”
The decision to go ahead with the fixture had been a controversial one since the April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.
It was the first match between the sides since a four-day military conflict ended in a May ceasefire. The military escalation came after an April terrorist attack that killed 26 Indians in Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The Asia Cup match appeared unlikely to go ahead until the UAE was again decided on as a suitable neutral destination for it to take place.
Even on the day of the game, though, players and officials were criticised for taking part by many, with #BoycottAsiaCup and #BoycottINDvPAK both trending on social media for much of the day.
Dubai Police issued a statement the day before the game related to security measures, and also made two safety alerts to all mobile telephones that were in the vicinity of the stadium during the course of the game.
As it was, the game passed without any notable flashpoints, either on the field or in the stands, but the Indians took their stand after the game.
“I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman’s spirit,” Suryakumar said.
“I said at the [on-field, post-match] presentation as well that we stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with their families, also, and express our solidarity.
“We dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we try our best, whenever given an opportunity, to inspire them as well – if possible.”
Mike Hesson, the Pakistan coach, said his side were disappointed by India’s reaction at the end of the game.
“We were ready to shake hands,” Hesson said. “Our opposition didn’t do that. We went over there to shake hands and they had already gone into the changing room.
“It was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were disappointed with the way we played, but we were certainly willing to go over and shake hands.”
Agha also skipped the formalities of the post-match presentation in response to the handshake issue.
“It was just a flow-on effect of [what happened],” Hesson said. “We were obviously keen to engage and shake hands at the end of the match. That didn’t happen, and that was pretty much the end of it.”
