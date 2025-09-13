Sri Lanka bowlers overpower Bangladesh in Asia Cup

Sri Lankan bowlers proved too hot to handle for Bangladesh as they set up a comfortable six-wicket win in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sri Lanka set up victory in the first five overs as they snared three early wickets, including two without a run on board, as they restricted the Tigers to a below par 139-5.

The target barely troubled the islanders as they reached the target with six wickets and more than five overs in hand,

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka (50) and Kamil Mishara (46 not out) took their team towards an important victory in a tough Group B that also includes Afghanistan.

The credit for the win, however, goes to Sri Lanka's bowlers, especially their new-ball bowlers.

Fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara struck with the new ball, sending down two maidens and removing both openers.

Sri Lanka's fielders played their part too with Mishara's direct hit from deep square leg running out Towhid Hridoy to deepen the rot.

At 53-5 at halfway, Bangladesh were reeling. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, returning from injury, stamped his class by picking up 2-25.

Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara, left, with Kusal Perera. AFP

However, an unbroken 86-run stand for the sixth wicket between Jaker Ali (41) and Shamim Hossain (42) gave Bangladesh something to bowl at, but it was not enough.

A sizzling 95-run stand off 52 deliveries for the second wicket between Nissanka and Mishara laid the foundation of a big win.

Mishara arrived at the crease after Kusal Mendis fell in the second over. He took time to settle but soon cut loose, cracking Shoriful Islam for three consecutive boundaries.

Nissanka completed his 16th half-century before holing out in the deep. By then Sri Lanka had the game firmly in their grip.

Mishara remained unbeaten on 46 to see his team across the line.

“We knew that we had to just score seven runs an over and when I walked in Pathum asked me to take my time. Once the loose balls were on offer, I played a few shots. Happy to have helped my country win a game,” Mishara said after the win.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das said his batters fell well short of the mark.

“This is not a 140 pitch. We should have scored much more than that. They put us under pressure during the power play and we never recovered. Our next game against Afghanistan is a must win clash. We will try our best,” Das said.

