Wanindu Hasaranga takes six wickets as Sri Lanka beat UAE in Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Vriitya Aravind said UAE had been undone by a “world-class” bowler as Wanindu Hasaranga spun Sri Lanka to a massive win in their opening game at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Hasaranga took 6-24 as the national team succumbed to a 175-run loss at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The Indian Premier League leg-spin star first curtailed a bright start to the UAE run chase as he dismissed Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan and Aravind in a rush.

He came back for a second spell and ended the innings by bowling Aayan Khan and Mohammed Jawadullah in successive deliveries, as UAE were bowled out for 180.

His dominance was total. So much so that, while UAE’s batters did not know which direction the ball was going, Hasaranga knew precisely: for his three lbws – Hameed, Asif and Aravind – he did not even venture a look back to the umpire when appealing.

“He is world class, one of the best bowlers in the world right now,” Aravind said.

“We did look at video and tried to analyse what he does. But of course once you are playing it is a different story. Credit to him, he bowled really well today.”

In fact, Waseem and Aravind had shown signs they might be able to combat Hasaranga at the start of his spell.

The duo shared 46 for the second wicket only for Waseem to fall to a brilliant diving catch on the mid-wicket boundary by Charith Asalanka.

Other than the run out of Karthik Meiyappan late in the innings, it was the only time a bowler required any assistance from a fielder to affect a dismissal.

“Waseem and I spoke about the fact that, the longer we bat the more chance we have of getting as close as possible to the total,” Aravind said.

“When Waseem got out to that brilliant catch, that is when it started getting tough. It takes one or two overs to pick him, and then I think it is possible to play him.”

Even before accounting for the brilliance of Hasaranga, UAE’s task had been a mammoth one. Such was the assured display by Sri Lanka’s batters.

The 355-6 they amassed was Sri Lanka’s third highest score in any ICC competition, and the first time they had exceeded 350 in ODIs in five years.

Their top four all hit fifties, with Kusal Mendis’ 63-ball 78 being the biggest and the fastest. It could have been all the top five, but Asalanka was not out on 48 in just 23 balls at the end of their innings.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 73, said it had been the ideal first outing for Sri Lanka, and he also paid tribute to Hasaranga.

“He is a champion bowler,” Samarawickrama said. “I can read him but he has done a great job for Sri Lanka cricket.

“I think he is getting better day by day, and is the main bowler in our team. Hopefully he can continue his good form right now.”

Although defeat against a side of Sri Lanka’s calibre was predictable enough, the way UAE subsided will provide cause for alarm. Such a substantial run-rate hit could affect their chances of advancing from the first round to the Super Six phase.

“We should have got closer to the target because of net run-rate as losing by [175] in the first game is not a good start,” Aravind said.

“It was not a good start, but hopefully we can come back stronger and win the next three games.”

In the other match in their pool across town at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Oman claimed a shock win over Ireland, chasing 282 with five wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.