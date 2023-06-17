Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Teams and UAE's fixtures

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier begins in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The 10-team competition carries with it the final two places for the main event in India, which is set to take place in October and November.

How does it work?

There are two pools of five teams. Each side plays each other once, and the top three teams in the group advance to the Super Six.

READ MORE Sri Lanka great Chaminda Vaas eyes vacant UAE head coach role

That is a six-team group in which teams play a match each against the sides who have advanced from the other first-round pool to theirs.

They carry forward the points from the first round from the matches against the other teams that went through with them.

The sides who fail to qualify for the second round will stay on to play play-offs for consolation places.

What is UAE’s form?

The UAE are the lowest seeded side in the event as they were last to seal their place, as runners up in the Qualifier Play-off in Namibia.

Their form at that event was a vast improvement on what had gone before, after a miserable run during the final days of Robin Singh’s spell as coach.

They had a chastening preparatory series ahead of flying to Zimbabwe, as they were swept 3-0 in Sharjah by West Indies.

They won their first official warm-up match in Harare, against Nepal, but were then trounced again by West Indies in the second.

UAE fixtures

Monday, June 19, v Sri Lanka at Queen’s Sports Club.

Wednesday, June 21, v Oman at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Friday, June 23, v Scotland at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Tuesday, June 27, v Ireland at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

UAE squad

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed

The teams

GROUP A

1 WEST INDIES

How they qualified: Ninth in the ODI Super League

Captain: Shai Hope

One to watch: Rovman Powell

Smashed a window during a six blitz the last time this competition was played, four years ago in Harare. He returns as the Windies vice-captain.

Rovman Powell is West Indies vice-captain. AFP

2 ZIMBABWE

How they qualified: 12th in the ODI Super League

Captain: Craig Ervine

One to watch: Sikandar Raza

One of three nominees for the ICC’s Garry Sobers award for leading international cricketer last year, and his form has scarcely dropped off since.

Sikandar Raza has been in great form for Zimbabwe. Getty

3 NETHERLANDS

How they qualified: Last in the ODI Super League

Captain: Scott Edwards

One to watch: Bas de Leede

Not all the Netherlands’ leading lights are available for this tournament, but their standout all-rounder has got time off from UK county cricket to play.

All-rounder Bas de Leede will be one to watch for the Netherlands. Getty

4 NEPAL

How they qualified: Third in CWC League 2

Captain: Rohit Paudel

One to watch: Kushal Malla

The left-handed all-rounder has been revived in a side that has sparkled under the coaching of Monty Desai this year.

Expand Autoplay Champions Nepal with the trophy after winning the final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 against the UAE at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on May 2, 2023. All photos: Asian Cricket Council

5 UNITED STATES

How they qualified: Qualifier Play-off winners

Captain: Monank Patel

One to watch: Ali Khan

The fast bowler is suspended for the first two matches due to disciplinary offences, but one of the most eye-catching players in the tournament.

United States bowler Ali Khan is suspended for their opening two games. Photo: USA Cricket

GROUP B

1 SRI LANKA

How they qualified: 10th in the ODI Super League

Captain: Dasun Shanaka

One to watch: Matheesha Pathirana

The 20-year-old quick has played just a lone ODI so far but has already earned himself the nickname “Baby Malinga” based on the resemblance of his style to the great Lasith.

Matheesha Pathirana's bowling style is similar to Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga's. AFP

2 IRELAND

How they qualified: 11th in the ODI Super League

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

One to watch: Harry Tector

The ICC’s player of the month for May, having beaten Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Bangladesh’s Najmal Hossain Shanto to the award.

Ireland's Harry Tector was ICC’s player of the month for May. Reuters

3 SCOTLAND

How they qualified: CWC League 2 winners

Captain: Richie Berrington

One to watch: Chris Sole

The fast bowler took 4-50 against West Indies in the first warm-up match, including the powerful top three of Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks.

Chris Sole took four wickets during Scotland's warm-up game against West Indies. Photo: USA Cricket

4 OMAN

How they qualified: Second in CWC League 2

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

One to watch: Aqib Ilyas

A top order batter who also bowls off- or leg-spin depending on what suits the situation. Has had a wretched run with injuries but made a century in the warm-up game against Zimbabwe.

Oman's Aqib Ilyas has struggled with injuries but has just scored a century in a warm-up game. AFP

5 UAE

How they qualified: Qualifier Play-off runner up

Captain: Muhammad Waseem

One to watch: Ali Naseer

Shone with back-to-back half-centuries against West Indies in his debut series for the senior team. The 19-year-old student punched his ticket to the Qualifier in the process.