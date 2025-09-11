Rajput urges UAE to find positives after heavy loss to India at Asia Cup

Taking the positives out of the UAE’s nine-wicket obliteration at the hands of India might be an exercise in futility, but Lalchand Rajput tried his best.

After seeing his charges taught a painful lesson by the country he had represented himself as a player, the UAE coach was remarkably chipper.

The national team were blown away by the defending champions in their opening game of the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday night.

They lost their final eight wickets for 10 runs as they were shot out for 57. In reply, India required just 4.3 overs to chase the win.

It was a humbling experience, but Rajput pointed out that India’s bowling attack have demolished more experienced batting line ups than his before, and they will do so again.

And, he suggested, it was best to get this performance out of the way first, because the only way from here is up.

The national team face Oman and Pakistan in their remaining matches in the group, as they play at the Asia Cup for the first time since 2016.

Rajput is urging them to put the India experience behind them and show some fight in the remaining games.

“It is just a one-off game, so we just have to forget it and move on. It’s history now,” Rajput said.

“The next day will be a different day, a different wicket, so we have to be positive. In cricket, these days will happen. You will have good days and bad days, but one bad day also doesn't mean that you have a bad team.

“We just forget that and move on and be positive and make sure that we try and win the next game.”

Despite hefty criticism of their performance, Rajput insisted his side will be better for the experience of having played India.

“It a great opportunity for our team also to play them otherwise, when will we play them?,” he said.

“When will our players be able to compete with them and know where they stand? I think this gives them an opportunity to see what the skill level of those players is.

“India and Pakistan, if you play against them and try to do a little bit better, that gives a lot of confidence, so they know that, yes, we can be better in the coming matches. Then you can get that confidence and go forward.”

Asif Khan of the UAE plays a shot in the 2025 Asia Cup match against India. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE had faced Afghanistan and Pakistan in a tri-series in Sharjah as preparation for the Asia Cup. Each of those sides are packed with renowned bowlers, and yet the UAE batters held their own in those matches.

Rajput pointed out that India’s attack, however, is step above, as shown by the fact they are the current T20 world champions.

“India are a world champion team,” Rajput said. “It’s a big opportunity for our players because they never play such a type of bowling, and this is a big platform for them.

“It’s a learning process for our team and players, and I'm sure these matches will give them a lot of confidence in the matches to come.

“We are playing a quality team which is a world champion, and world champions always crush teams which they don't allow to come up.”

India’s trio of spinners – Kuldeep Yadav, who was player of the match for his four wickets, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy – took six for 24 between them.

“Once the spinners come, I think most teams suffer against this bowling attack, and we are no exception,” Rajput said.

“It’s not a turning track, it’s a good wicket to bat on, but the skill level these bowlers have got, especially the wrist spinners, they will always find turn on any type of wicket.

“They have been playing for the first time, so they were overawed by India's big name, and they have never played such type of bowlers.

“We should have batted 20 overs, but nevertheless, I think this is a very learning process for us and our batsmen. We just move on from here.”

