Dubai security plan in place with thousands expected for UAE-India cricket clash

Police in Dubai have launched an Asia Cup security action plan as thousands of cricket fans prepare to travel to Dubai on Wednesday for the UAE's eagerly awaited clash with hot favourites India.

The force said patrols will be in place in the area surrounding Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai Sports City, which will host several high-profile matches during the event.

The eight-team tournament – featuring the best cricket sides from across the continent – began on Tuesday and will conclude with a showpiece final in Dubai on September 28.

Host UAE's bid to upset the odds against an all-conquering India side is one of the highlights of the group stages of the event, when games will also be held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting of India and fierce rivals Pakistan will be staged at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, assistant commander in chief for operations, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the force has co-ordinated with organisers to ensure the smooth running of the event.

He said a comprehensive security plan was had been finalised, covering the stadium, surrounding areas, and patrols to ease access to the venue.

Heavy traffic is expected as supporters travel to the stadium for the UAE-India match, which starts at 6.30pm.

Members of the public are advised to give themselves ample time to make the journey and to use public transport if possible, with parking spaces limited.

While there is not a direct Metro line serving Dubai Sports City, commuters can take the Red Line to Dubai Internet City and transfer to the F34 bus that goes to the Sports City area.

The F34 takes about 20 minutes from Dubai Internet City, leaving a walk to the stadium that takes about seven minutes.

