Sport

Cricket

Asia Cup: Azmatullah Omarzai leads way as Afghanistan hammer Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi

Batter hits 20-ball half-century in opening game rout

The National

September 10, 2025

Azmatullah Omarzai hammered a 20-ball fifty as Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi and posted 188-6 with opener Sediqullah Atal playing the anchor role with an unbeaten 73.

His fifth-wicket partnership of 82 with Omarzai, who hit 53 off 21 balls including two fours and five sixes, proved key for Afghanistan in the Group B fixture.

Afghanistan's bowlers then combined to keep Hong Kong down to 94-9.

Temperatures early on touched 40 degrees celsius but it was the humidity in the evening that tested the fitness of the players who took regular drinks breaks.

Hong Kong bowlers struck two early blows, but Atal stood firm to put on 51 runs with veteran Mohammad Nabi, who made 33, as the two counter-attacked.

Off-spinner Kinchit Shah broke the stand to dismiss Nabi but Atal raised the run-rate with Omarzai, who raised his first T20I fifty – the fastest by an Afghan batter – with three sixes and a four before his departure.

Hong Kong, whose fielders dropped five catches, were never in the chase after they slipped to 22-4 inside five overs including two run-outs.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other teams in Group B from which two teams qualify for the next stage.

Tournament favourites India begin their campaign in Group A on Wednesday when they face hosts UAE in Dubai.

India and Pakistan meet on September 14 in the most awaited match of the T20 tournament, which serves as a build-up for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

AfghanistanHong KongAsia Cup 2025