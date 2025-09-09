Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan will not order players to temper aggression when they meet in Dubai

The captains of both India and Pakistan have said they will not instruct their players to temper their aggression in the Asia Cup.

Cricket’s biggest fixture will return to the UAE on Sunday when the sides meet at Dubai International Stadium.

While India-Pakistan games are always intense, this time it has the backdrop of strained political relations since the incident in April when gunmen killed 26 people in contested Kashmir.

India accused Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” following the incident.

India have since announced a new sports policy whereby its teams will not be allowed to engage in bilateral sports events with Pakistan, but can face them in international tournaments.

Even then, players have faced pressure to boycott matches involving the two sides. Earlier in the summer, the India team at a privately-run, all-star veterans’ tournament in the UK opted out of their fixture against Pakistan.

This Asia Cup was due to be played in India, but it appeared certain to be cancelled until an agreement was reached to stage it on neutral territory in the UAE.

The two sides could now potentially meet three times. They are guaranteed to play on Sunday, in the opening round. It is possible they could also meet in the Super Six, and the final.

Despite the tension surrounding the game, Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain, is urging his team to play with their usual fire.

“Aggression is always there when we take the field,” Yadav said. “Without aggression, I don’t think you can play this sport.

“I am very excited to take the field from tomorrow [when India start their campaign against the UAE in Dubai.]”

India, the defending champions, start the tournament as favourites but Pakistan have also arrived full of optimism.

Their spirits were buoyed by Sunday night’s thrashing of Afghanistan in Sharjah, in the final of a tri-series which also involved the UAE.

Salman Agha, the Pakistan captain, echoed his Indian counterpart's view, saying he will not try to harness his players.

“You don’t need to say anything to any players,” Agha said. “Individually, everyone is very different. If they want to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that.

“When it comes to fast-bowlers, they are always aggressive. You can’t just stop that. That is what keeps them going.

“Whoever wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone – as long as it stays on the ground.”

India will meet UAE in the Asia Cup on Wednesday, for the first time since 2016, which was the last time the national team qualified for the tournament.

The landscape of UAE cricket was far different back then. Players in the national team were only just enjoying the benefits of central contracts for the first time.

Now, all the players are used to the expectations of professionalism. For the past three years, many of them have also seen how elite international pros go about their business, after playing alongside them in the DP World International League T20.

Muhammad Waseem, the captain, says those sort of experiences are helping cut the gap between the UAE and India, as well as the continent’s other leading sides.

“We have been playing in ILT20 with big name [players], and when you are in the dressing room your are learning from the best,” Waseem said.

“Yes, we are learning from them. Also, we have been doing preparation for the past couple of months to play in such a great event. I am very confident we are ready to take up this challenge.”

Participating team captains line-up ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup which is being hosted in the UAE. AFP

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Seven%20Winters%20in%20Tehran %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%20%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Steffi%20Niederzoll%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Reyhaneh%20Jabbari%2C%20Shole%20Pakravan%2C%20Zar%20Amir%20Ebrahimi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Karwaan Producer: Ronnie Screwvala Director: Akarsh Khurana Starring: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar Rating: 4/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%203-litre%20V6%20turbo%20(standard%20model%2C%20E-hybrid)%3B%204-litre%20V8%20biturbo%20(S)%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20350hp%20(standard)%3B%20463hp%20(E-hybrid)%3B%20467hp%20(S)%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20500Nm%20(standard)%3B%20650Nm%20(E-hybrid)%3B%20600Nm%20(S)%0D%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh368%2C500%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

ASSASSIN'S%20CREED%20MIRAGE %3Cp%3E%0DDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%20Bordeaux%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsoles%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20Series%20S%26amp%3BX%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

SPEC SHEET Display: 6.8" edge quad-HD dynamic Amoled 2X, Infinity-O, 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, HDR10 , 120Hz Processor: 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8-core Memory: 8/12GB RAM Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Platform: Android 12 Main camera: quad 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 108MP wide f/1.8, 10MP telephoto f/4.9, 10MP telephoto 2.4; Space Zoom up to 100x, auto HDR, expert RAW Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, super slo-mo@960fps Front camera: 40MP f/2.2 Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC I/O: USB-C SIM: single nano, or nano and SIM, nano and nano, eSIM/nano and nano Colours: burgundy, green, phantom black, phantom white, graphite, sky blue, red Price: Dh4,699 for 128GB, Dh5,099 for 256GB, Dh5,499 for 512GB; 1TB unavailable in the UAE

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press