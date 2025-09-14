India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, right, during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in February. AFP
Dubai issues safety advice for India v Pakistan cricket showdown

Supporters told they face fines or jail time for unruly behaviour

September 14, 2025

Dubai authorities on Sunday urged cricket fans to abide by safety rules and show the spirit of sportsmanship as India and Pakistan gear up for an eagerly-anticipated Asia Cup match.

Dubai's Events Security Committee said that the conduct of thousands of supporters expected to attend should “reflect the UAE’s civilised image and its distinguished standing in hosting world-class international sporting events”.

Fans are being asked to get to the ground three hours ahead of the 6.30pm start-time, with heavy traffic expected in the area.

The meeting of the cricketing giants will mark their first such encounter since a four-day military conflict ended in a May ceasefire.

It was the biggest escalation in recent years with missiles and drone strikes by both sides in reaction to an April terrorist attack that killed 26 Indians in Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of being behind the assault, a charge Islamabad denies.

Despite off-field hostilities, the two sets of supporters have largely come together peacefully during frequent meetings between their sides, including in the UAE.

Strict penalties

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Events Security Committee, said police units are ready for matches in the tournament and will deal firmly with any disruptions to stadium safety.

He said that legal action would be taken against those putting the safety of spectators at risk.

Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events imposes strict penalties.

Offenders who enter the pitch without authorisation or carry prohibited items such as fireworks would face imprisonment of one to three months and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000.

Those committing acts of violence, throwing objects at spectators or on to the field, or using racist or abusive language during sporting events would face both imprisonment and fines between Dh10,000 and Dh30,000.

Follow safety rules

The committee urged fans to follow important instructions, including:

• Arriving at least three hours before kick-off

• Entering the stadium only once per ticket

• Respecting the list of prohibited items

• Ensuring tickets are valid

• Avoiding careless parking or standing in roadways and public areas

Banned items

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei advised against bringing dangerous or restricted materials into the stadium, including fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large camera equipment, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.

