Dubai issues safety advice for India v Pakistan cricket showdown

Dubai authorities on Sunday urged cricket fans to abide by safety rules and show the spirit of sportsmanship as India and Pakistan gear up for an eagerly-anticipated Asia Cup match.

Dubai's Events Security Committee said that the conduct of thousands of supporters expected to attend should “reflect the UAE’s civilised image and its distinguished standing in hosting world-class international sporting events”.

Fans are being asked to get to the ground three hours ahead of the 6.30pm start-time, with heavy traffic expected in the area.

The meeting of the cricketing giants will mark their first such encounter since a four-day military conflict ended in a May ceasefire.

It was the biggest escalation in recent years with missiles and drone strikes by both sides in reaction to an April terrorist attack that killed 26 Indians in Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of being behind the assault, a charge Islamabad denies.

Despite off-field hostilities, the two sets of supporters have largely come together peacefully during frequent meetings between their sides, including in the UAE.

Strict penalties

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Events Security Committee, said police units are ready for matches in the tournament and will deal firmly with any disruptions to stadium safety.

He said that legal action would be taken against those putting the safety of spectators at risk.

Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events imposes strict penalties.

Offenders who enter the pitch without authorisation or carry prohibited items such as fireworks would face imprisonment of one to three months and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000.

Those committing acts of violence, throwing objects at spectators or on to the field, or using racist or abusive language during sporting events would face both imprisonment and fines between Dh10,000 and Dh30,000.

Follow safety rules

The committee urged fans to follow important instructions, including:

• Arriving at least three hours before kick-off

• Entering the stadium only once per ticket

• Respecting the list of prohibited items

• Ensuring tickets are valid

• Avoiding careless parking or standing in roadways and public areas

Banned items

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei advised against bringing dangerous or restricted materials into the stadium, including fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large camera equipment, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

'Ghostbusters: From Beyond' Director: Jason Reitman Starring: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace Rating: 2/5

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills