India and Pakistan fans ‘will not hold back cheers’ in Dubai clash

When old rivals India and Pakistan face off in the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai, the tension in the stadium will be razor-sharp as the cricket clash comes four months after both countries stepped back from the brink of war.

The two teams play at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, their first cricket encounter since a four-day military conflict ended in a May ceasefire.

It was the biggest escalation in recent years with missiles and drone strikes by both sides in reaction to an April terrorist attack that killed 26 Indians in Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of being behind the assault, a charge Islamabad denies.

In the UAE, where citizens of both countries have worked and lived in peace for decades, cricket enthusiasts have called for sport to remain separate from politics.

Indian businessman Shyam Bhatia, among the thousands who will pack into the Dubai stadium, said the UAE was the perfect venue as emotions still ran high.

“There is a lot of talk going on in Dubai circles about whether India should be playing with Pakistan in these circumstances," said the steel industrialist famous for a cricket museum he has built in his Jumeirah home. "Many people say, 'No, we should not, it’s too soon.’ But I feel when there are international tournaments taking place, sports should not suffer."

Sold out matches

Cricket matches between the arch rivals are closely watched by millions around the world and Sunday’s game is no exception.

“There are high emotions after Pahalgam in April but this is a neutral country, fans will not hold back, they will cheer but they know to behave responsibly," he said.

“People do get emotionally carried away when India play Pakistan but, in the end, sport wins. It’s an exciting rivalry, both are great cricketing teams and you get the best out of the players."

Tickets are sold out for the India-Pakistan match, with many fans paying extra for match packages so they can be at Sunday’s game.

Kamran Latif has never missed watching a Pakistan ODI (one day international), Test or T-20 match since the team began hosting its international games in the UAE from 2009.

Pakistani fan Kamran Latif poses with India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohli during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. Photo: Kamran Latif

This time, with tickets sold out, the diehard fan will purchase a three-day pass to ensure he is in the stadium to cheer his team on Sunday.

“What happened in Pahalgam is condemnable, we don’t want war, people from both countries love each other,” said Mr Latif, who works for a UAE food company.

“There must be cricket diplomacy and we should play more matches. I will watch the game at any cost in the stadium.”

Despite the rivalry, he said Indian and Pakistani fans remain peaceful while shouting support for their team in UAE stadiums. Mr Latif was among fans who witnessed unruly scenes in the stands in a Pakistan-Afghanistan match in the 2022 Asia Cup in Sharjah where seats were ripped out and hurled at opposing fans.

“Now there are separate enclosures for fans for Pakistan Afghanistan matches so there is no trouble and that is sad,” he said. “I give 100 per cent credit to India-Pakistan fans because we have had so many tensions on the border but in the stadium we stand together, cheer for our own teams and we don’t fight.”

Each side firmly backs their own national team while respecting the rival’s cricketing strength.

Mr Latif describes pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy as India’s trump cards after the retirement of legendary batsman Virat Kohli.

“When India and Pakistan play, it’s always more than a cricket match because there is so much expectation from fans, media, from political viewers. But we always enjoy the game. Virat Kohli is my favourite, he will be missed and that’s why I think Pakistan will win because Virat usually won games for India. Still, Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy are India’s X-factor.”

‘We will win’

Farooq Shah, a social media content creator better known as Chacha or Uncle Pakistani on TikTok, bought match tickets for several friends flying in for the game.

“I have many friends coming in from Pakistan and Africa for the game,” said Mr Shah, who sports a green and gold top hat at all games.

“We feel truly sorry about what happened in Pahalgam but Pakistani people can’t be blamed. I really believe sport can erase differences. The Pakistani and Indian cricket crowds in the UAE are the best. There has never been a fight inside the stadium.”

Indian fan, Sara Shrawan, with her family at the Dubai International Stadium. Photo: Sara Shrawan

Indian fans too spoke of good-natured ribbing with groups shouting over each other to support their team.

“We will never forget Pahalgam but, yes, we should play Pakistan and, yes, we will win. A game is a game and politics must be kept separate,” said Sara Shrawan, a Dubai resident who runs an event management company.

“In the stadium, fans tease each other but that’s it, there is no bullying or aggressive behaviour. UAE’s laws are strict and we respect it so people just enjoy the game. But winning is important and we will not hold back our cheers.”

