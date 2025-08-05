India's Mohammad Siraj picked up five wickets to help secure a stunning six-run win over England on day five of the fifth Test at The Oval. PA
Mohammad Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the final wicket of England's Gus Atkinson. Reuters
An injured Chris Woakes shakes hands with India captain Shubman Gill after the series ended 2-2. Getty Images
Gus Atkinson is bowled by Mohammad Siraj. Getty Images
India's Akash Deep, left, Mohammad Siraj, centre, and Prasidh Krishna celebrate victory. AP
Mohammad Siraj appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jamie Overton. PA
Prasidh Krishna after castling England's Josh Tongue. Reuters
England v India player ratings: Root 9, Stokes 8; Gill 9, Siraj 9.5

Visitors sealed dramatic six-run win at The Oval to level pulsating Test series

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

August 05, 2025

Mohammad Siraj fittingly took the final wicket as India snatched a thrilling 2-2 draw with England on a nerve-shredding final morning at The Oval on Monday.

The tourists claimed a six-run win early on the last of the 25 match days there have been in one of Test cricket’s great series.

While it was a tour of personal triumph for Siraj, not everyone could say the same.

England series ratings

Ben Duckett (462 runs at 51.33) - 8/10. No batter scored runs at a quicker rate in the series, and Duckett's often came at vital times, too.

Zak Crawley (290 runs at 32.22) - 6. The only regular England batter not to score a century, yet still had an influence via his partnership with Duckett.

Ollie Pope (306 runs at 34.00) - 5. Made a ton, but when the going is at its toughest it often feels like it is left to other batters to pick up the slack.

Joe Root (537 runs at 67.12) - 9. Three centuries, a load of new career milestones to boot, plus that tribute to Graham Thorpe.

Harry Brook (481 runs at 53.44) - 8. Challenging Root’s claim to being the most important batter in the side, albeit by entirely contrasting means.

Ben Stokes (304 runs at 43.42; 17 wickets at 25.23) - 8. He remains everything, all at once: the savior of Test cricket, while at the same time being a very naughty boy (as shown by handshake-gate).

Jacob Bethell (11 runs at 5.50; no wickets) - 4. Not the influence he would have liked in his one game, but exciting times are still ahead.

Jamie Smith (434 runs at 62.00; 20 catches, one stumping) - 8.5. The gamechanger the Bazball revolution needs. Docked half a point for not seeing England across the line at The Oval.

Chris Woakes (11 wickets at 52.18) - 5. Made some incisions but looked a shadow of himself with the ball. Potentially played his last Test, but signed off a hero going to the crease in a sling.

Brydon Carse (Nine wickets at 60.88) - 5. Another to fall foul of flat wickets and soft Dukes balls, but he did make one key contribution with the bat.

Jofra Archer (Nine wickets at 28.66) - 7. Test cricket is a better place for having Archer back. His return provided the whole scene with a lift.

Shoaib Bashir (10 wickets at 54.10) - 6. Played a seminal role in one of the great Tests, bowling despite a broken finger.

Liam Dawson (One wicket at 140.00) - 4. A great moment when he took a wicket on return to Test cricket after eight years out, but a tough time as a fielding sub at The Oval.

Gus Atkinson (Eight wickets at 20.00) - 7. Only one game in which to impress, but straight back into the old routine with a five-for at his home ground.

Josh Tongue (19 wickets at 29.05) - 7. England’s leading wicket-taker, without being entirely on point throughout. Might be fun watching him in the Ashes in Australia.

Jamie Overton (Two wickets at 82.00) - 4. Missed an opportunity to impress as he was not threatening after being brought in for the last Test.

India series ratings

Yashasvi Jaiswal (411 runs at 41.10) - 7. Played his part with two centuries, even if he didn’t have quite the main character energy of his debut series against England.

KL Rahul (532 runs at 53.20) - 8. Extra points for style, as ever. Loves batting in England and so often built a strong platform for his side.

Karun Nair (205 runs at 25.62) - 5. Could not make the most of his long-awaited return to the side. That triple century of his remains one of Test cricket’s great outliers.

Sai Sudharsan (140 runs at 23.33) - 4. At least he can say he debuted in one of the all-time great Test series. Might stay quiet on his personal contribution, though.

Shubman Gill (754 runs at 75.40) - 9. Deserved at least a share of the spoils for his first series as captain for his stunning run with the bat. Tactics need some work, though.

Rishabh Pant (479 runs at 68.42) - 8.5. Maybe only Siraj can rival him when it comes to box-office appeal. Skillful and heroic in equal measure.

Dhruv Jurel (53 runs at 26.50) - 5. Has one of cricket’s most unappealing roles, as understudy to Rishabh Pant. Massive boots to fill.

Shardul Thakur (46 runs at 15.33; two wickets at 72.00) - 4. Has been well suited to playing in the UK in the past, but barely warranted mention in this series.

Ravindra Jadeja (516 runs at 86; Seven wickets at 72.42) - 8. Topped the batting averages with fine consistency with the willow, but endured a tougher time with the ball.

Washington Sundar (284 runs at 47.33; seven wickets at 38.57) - 8. A maiden Test century, and a key role in the series-levelling win at The Oval. A fine series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (45 runs at 11.25; three wickets at 37.00) - 4. His was only a bit part role in one of the all-time great series.

Akash Deep (13 wickets at 36.46) - 7. His innings of 66 in the final Test was as impactful as his wickets. Might need to put the arm-round-the-shoulder wicket celebration away, though.

Jasprit Bumrah (14 wickets at 26) - 7. His influence went beyond the five-fors he took. Conditions seemed tailored to neuter his impact, but that counted against England.

Mohammad Siraj (26 wickets at 32.43) - 9.5. So apt that he took the final wicket that finally halved the series. Warriorlike throughout all five Tests.

Anshul Kamboj (One wicket at 89.00) - 4. Had minimal effect in the one Test he played, at Old Trafford. But at least he will be able to say he was there.

Prasidh Krishna (Seven wickets at 38.57) - 7. A solid support act for his more illustrious bowling colleagues, and made a vital intervention by riling Root with his words in the last Test.

