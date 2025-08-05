England v India player ratings: Root 9, Stokes 8; Gill 9, Siraj 9.5

Mohammad Siraj fittingly took the final wicket as India snatched a thrilling 2-2 draw with England on a nerve-shredding final morning at The Oval on Monday.

The tourists claimed a six-run win early on the last of the 25 match days there have been in one of Test cricket’s great series.

While it was a tour of personal triumph for Siraj, not everyone could say the same.

England series ratings

Ben Duckett (462 runs at 51.33) - 8/10. No batter scored runs at a quicker rate in the series, and Duckett's often came at vital times, too.

Zak Crawley (290 runs at 32.22) - 6. The only regular England batter not to score a century, yet still had an influence via his partnership with Duckett.

Ollie Pope (306 runs at 34.00) - 5. Made a ton, but when the going is at its toughest it often feels like it is left to other batters to pick up the slack.

Joe Root (537 runs at 67.12) - 9. Three centuries, a load of new career milestones to boot, plus that tribute to Graham Thorpe.

Harry Brook (481 runs at 53.44) - 8. Challenging Root’s claim to being the most important batter in the side, albeit by entirely contrasting means.

Ben Stokes (304 runs at 43.42; 17 wickets at 25.23) - 8. He remains everything, all at once: the savior of Test cricket, while at the same time being a very naughty boy (as shown by handshake-gate).

Jacob Bethell (11 runs at 5.50; no wickets) - 4. Not the influence he would have liked in his one game, but exciting times are still ahead.

Jamie Smith (434 runs at 62.00; 20 catches, one stumping) - 8.5. The gamechanger the Bazball revolution needs. Docked half a point for not seeing England across the line at The Oval.

Chris Woakes (11 wickets at 52.18) - 5. Made some incisions but looked a shadow of himself with the ball. Potentially played his last Test, but signed off a hero going to the crease in a sling.

Brydon Carse (Nine wickets at 60.88) - 5. Another to fall foul of flat wickets and soft Dukes balls, but he did make one key contribution with the bat.

Jofra Archer (Nine wickets at 28.66) - 7. Test cricket is a better place for having Archer back. His return provided the whole scene with a lift.

Shoaib Bashir (10 wickets at 54.10) - 6. Played a seminal role in one of the great Tests, bowling despite a broken finger.

Liam Dawson (One wicket at 140.00) - 4. A great moment when he took a wicket on return to Test cricket after eight years out, but a tough time as a fielding sub at The Oval.

Gus Atkinson (Eight wickets at 20.00) - 7. Only one game in which to impress, but straight back into the old routine with a five-for at his home ground.

Josh Tongue (19 wickets at 29.05) - 7. England’s leading wicket-taker, without being entirely on point throughout. Might be fun watching him in the Ashes in Australia.

Jamie Overton (Two wickets at 82.00) - 4. Missed an opportunity to impress as he was not threatening after being brought in for the last Test.

India series ratings

Yashasvi Jaiswal (411 runs at 41.10) - 7. Played his part with two centuries, even if he didn’t have quite the main character energy of his debut series against England.

KL Rahul (532 runs at 53.20) - 8. Extra points for style, as ever. Loves batting in England and so often built a strong platform for his side.

Karun Nair (205 runs at 25.62) - 5. Could not make the most of his long-awaited return to the side. That triple century of his remains one of Test cricket’s great outliers.

Sai Sudharsan (140 runs at 23.33) - 4. At least he can say he debuted in one of the all-time great Test series. Might stay quiet on his personal contribution, though.

Shubman Gill (754 runs at 75.40) - 9. Deserved at least a share of the spoils for his first series as captain for his stunning run with the bat. Tactics need some work, though.

Rishabh Pant (479 runs at 68.42) - 8.5. Maybe only Siraj can rival him when it comes to box-office appeal. Skillful and heroic in equal measure.

Dhruv Jurel (53 runs at 26.50) - 5. Has one of cricket’s most unappealing roles, as understudy to Rishabh Pant. Massive boots to fill.

Shardul Thakur (46 runs at 15.33; two wickets at 72.00) - 4. Has been well suited to playing in the UK in the past, but barely warranted mention in this series.

Ravindra Jadeja (516 runs at 86; Seven wickets at 72.42) - 8. Topped the batting averages with fine consistency with the willow, but endured a tougher time with the ball.

Washington Sundar (284 runs at 47.33; seven wickets at 38.57) - 8. A maiden Test century, and a key role in the series-levelling win at The Oval. A fine series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (45 runs at 11.25; three wickets at 37.00) - 4. His was only a bit part role in one of the all-time great series.

Akash Deep (13 wickets at 36.46) - 7. His innings of 66 in the final Test was as impactful as his wickets. Might need to put the arm-round-the-shoulder wicket celebration away, though.

Jasprit Bumrah (14 wickets at 26) - 7. His influence went beyond the five-fors he took. Conditions seemed tailored to neuter his impact, but that counted against England.

Mohammad Siraj (26 wickets at 32.43) - 9.5. So apt that he took the final wicket that finally halved the series. Warriorlike throughout all five Tests.

Anshul Kamboj (One wicket at 89.00) - 4. Had minimal effect in the one Test he played, at Old Trafford. But at least he will be able to say he was there.

Prasidh Krishna (Seven wickets at 38.57) - 7. A solid support act for his more illustrious bowling colleagues, and made a vital intervention by riling Root with his words in the last Test.