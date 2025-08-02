Erratic England hand India advantage in Oval Test as Yashasvi Jaiswal leads batting masterclass

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a brilliant hundred and Washington Sundar hit an attacking fifty before Mohammed Siraj struck with the last ball of Saturday's play to bolster India's hopes of a series-levelling win in the fifth Test against England at the Oval.

England had a horrendous day in the field as they dropped six chances in the innings. India powered to 396 on the third day as they set England a target of 374 to win, aiming to level the series 2-2.

Siraj, playing his fifth match of the series, then yorked Zak Crawley for 14 with just two balls left in the day's play to put India on top.

England were 50-1 at stumps, still requiring a further 324 runs to win, with Ben Duckett 34 not out.

The highest successful run chase at the venue is England's 263 in a one-wicket victory over Australia back in 1902.

However, the most England have made to win any Test in the fourth innings is 378 against India at Edgbaston in 2022, while they also chased down 371 at Headingley in the opening match of this series.

But the wicket in the fifth Test is proving to be challenging, with the ball rising alarmingly, hitting the batters and also staying low. The seamers are also enjoying movement in the air with the old ball.

All of which made Jaiswal's ton even more special. The left-hander made 118, his second hundred of the series after his ton at Headingley.

England batsman Zak Crawley is bowled by India bowler Mohammed Siraj. Getty Images

The 23-year-old opener received superb support from Akash Deep in a third-wicket partnership of 107, the pacer belying his status as a nightwatchman with an accomplished 66 – his first Test fifty.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar, both fresh from hundreds in the drawn Manchester Test, made 53 apiece, with Sundar launching a brutal assault after a depleted England took the new ball.

England, a bowler down after Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder injury, made things difficult for themselves by dropping six catches in the innings, with Jaiswal reprieved three times.

Deep had made 21 when he edged Josh Tongue only for Crawley, diving across to his left from third slip, to floor the two-handed catch.

Deep went to fifty when he pulled Gus Atkinson for his ninth four.

With India on the verge of batting through the morning session without losing a wicket, Deep got a leading edge to backward point off Jamie Overton.

Shubman Gill fell to the very first ball after lunch – lbw to Gus Atkinson for 11.

Gill fell 20 runs short of Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing record for the most runs by an Indian cricketer in a Test series of 774, set against the West Indies in 1971.

Gill made 754 runs at a superb average of 75, including four hundreds.

Jaiswal's quick single off Atkinson took him to a 127-ball century, including 12 fours and two sixes.

England dropped a sixth catch when, having set a trap to have Jaiswal taken at leg gully, the batsman duly obliged, only for Duckett to put him down off Overton.

Jaiswal was eventually dismissed when he ramped Tongue straight to deep backward point before Jadeja completed his fifth fifty of the series in 71 balls.

England took the new ball with India 342-7 and tried to bounce out Sundar in what proved to be an expensive ploy.

The left-hander responded with three superb sixes, including hoisting Tongue, who finished with figures of 5-125, over fine leg and deep midwicket.

Sundar then smashed two fours and a soaring six over midwicket off three successive Atkinson deliveries to complete a 39-ball fifty.

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 On sale: now

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

MATCH INFO Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2 (Mane 50', 54') Red card: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) Man of the match: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Mental%20health%20support%20in%20the%20UAE %3Cp%3E%E2%97%8F%20Estijaba%20helpline%3A%208001717%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Ministry%20of%20Health%20and%20Prevention%20hotline%3A%20045192519%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Mental%20health%20support%20line%3A%20800%204673%20(Hope)%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20at%20hope.hw.gov.ae%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.