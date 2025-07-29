Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah conundrums reappear as England and India prepare for Oval Test showdown

After four Test matches, one of the teams generally pulls away decisively or at least proves to be markedly better. But not in this England-India Test series.

After 20 days of incredible fightbacks and drama, there is very little to differentiate between the sides apart from the scoreline which reads 2-1 in England's favour.

It could easily have been 3-0 or 2-2, such have been the margins in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While it was India who came within touching distance of completing a stunning win in the Lord's Test, England seemed to have the Manchester Test in the bag when they had the visitors 0-2 and trailing by 311 in the second innings.

However, an epic fightback by India over five sessions earned them a respectable draw and an opportunity to square the series in the fifth Test that begins at the Oval on Thursday.

With a short turnaround between the last two matches, both sides will have very little time to draw up plans or run any repairs before getting back on the field. The stakes will be high as all three results will have a big impact on standings in the World Test Championship table.

Will Archer and Bumrah play?

Haven't we been here before? How many matches should pace spearheads Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah play has been a running theme of the five-match series.

Bumrah was pencilled in to play only three out of the five matches, which he has already done. According to India's own plans, Bumrah should not feature in the final match, especially after hurting his ankle in Manchester.

But Mohammad Siraj has played four Tests on the bounce and deserves a rest more than any other Indian bowler. Also, India coach Gautam Gambhir said no decision has been made on Bumrah's participation. Captain Shubman Gill said the decision might be left to Bumrah.

“If he feels like he's fully fit and available for us, I think it would be a great deal for us,” Gill told the BBC.

With India having a decent chance to square the series, which would be a huge result for new captain Gill and the embattled Gambhir who is fighting to save his Test job, the temptation is to play 'Boom'.

However, the signs are not good. Bumrah's pace was down in the fourth Test and he was negotiated fairly comfortably. His ankle issues can only complicate matters and if he tweaks something on the first day, who will pick up the workload?

Ideally, Arshdeep Singh, if fully fit after his hand injury, and Prasidh Krishna should play in place of Bumrah and Siraj as both veterans have been pushed beyond their limit and there are big assignments ahead. But it is never so simple with the Indian team management.

England are facing a similar conundrum. Fast bowler Archer made a stupendous comeback to Test cricket by bowling a match-winning spell in the Lord's Test. He pushed hard in the fourth Test at Old Trafford but was thwarted by centuries from Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.

That Archer played successive Tests despite not playing first-class matches over the last four seasons is praiseworthy. However, he is flirting with danger.

The right-arm quick, who has been on the sidelines for much of his recent career due to multiple injuries, is keen to play the final Test and prove his match fitness for the Ashes.

But former seamer Stuart Broad and captain Nasser Hussain believe England will be risking another injury to Archer if they select him for the Oval Test.

“We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years,” Broad told Sky Sports.

“(Josh) Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer.”

Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have played all four Tests and are due a rest, while captain Ben Stokes bowled in Manchester despite hamstring and shoulder niggles.

England recalled Jamie Overton to the squad, while Gus Atkinson and Tongue are also in contention to play.

“I don't think you can have Archer playing three on the bounce coming back after four years,” former captain Hussain told Sky Sports.

“Atkinson coming back after a long time, and then Stokes with a niggle as three of your four seamers – but I would definitely play Atkinson on his home ground if fit.”

