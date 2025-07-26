Stokes will be 'good to go' on Day 4 for England as Root is backed to take top Test-run-scorer crown

Ollie Pope insisted Ben Stokes can contribute fully as an all-rounder this weekend after the England captain dealt with a bout of cramp in his left leg against India on Friday.

Shortly after making his first fifty in 2025 on day three of the fourth Test, Stokes looked in increasing discomfort and eventually headed back to the pavilion as he retired hurt on 66.

England revealed the issue was nothing more substantial than cramp and he resumed his innings just under an hour later, going to stumps 23 runs short of a first Test century since the 2023 Ashes.

Pope admitted Stokes' significant workload might be catching up with him, with the 34-year-old having sent down 129 overs – the most he has ever bowled in a series with one-and-a-half Tests still to go.

“I think he's OK,” Pope said. “It was just cramping down his leg and it managed to spread to his whole leg. Probably just a build-up of the amount he's pushed his body over the last four or five weeks.

“He's pushed himself to some serious limits so far and probably that was just a build-up of it but he'll be good to go with bat and ball.”

Joe Root's 150 and Pope's 71 helped England close on 544 for seven and a significant lead of 186, and they are firm favourites to move into an unassailable 3-1 series lead over the next two days.

But there would have been bated breath at Emirates Old Trafford when Stokes was visibly struggling with the same leg where he had major surgery at the turn of the year.

Stokes has dispelled doubts about his fitness against India, sending down taxing nine and 10-over spells at Lord's while he is the

Root, meanwhile, has been backed by Roicky Ponting to become Test cricket's all-time top run-scorer after he was leapfrogged to second on the list by the Yorkshireman.

It was another red-letter day for Root, who eclipsed Rahul Dravid by getting to 30 on the third morning of the fourth Rothesay Test against India before moving ahead of Jacques Kallis with one extra run.

Better was to follow in the afternoon as Root moved serenely to a 38th Test hundred, joint fourth-highest alongside Kumar Sangakkara, and reaching 120 took him past Ponting's haul of 13,378 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar is way out in front on 15,921 runs but Ponting believes the tally is not beyond reach, pointing out 34-year-old Root's incredible recent form, which includes 25 centuries since turning 30.

“Congratulations Joe Root,” the former Australia captain said in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports. “A magnificent moment in history. Second on the table. Just the one more to go now.

“About two and a half thousand runs behind, but the way his career's gone over the last four or five years there's absolutely no reason why [he cannot be number one].

“You talk about the skill and class of player that Joe Root is, but you can't ever underestimate the mental capacity side of things as well.

“He still has that hunger and desire to continue to find ways to improve and get better. Trust me, that doesn't get easier the older you get. Find ways to change your game and improve.

“But he's made little technical changes to make him a more complete and better Test match batsman.”

In the last year, Root has become England's most prolific run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, snatching the record from Alastair Cook in the former last October and the latter from Eoin Morgan last month.

Root was eventually dismissed for 150 to close to within 2,512 runs of Tendulkar, and England teammate Pope echoed Ponting in claiming the record could be within his grasp in a couple of years.

“He loves playing for England in Test cricket more than anything so I'm sure if his body allows … he'll obviously be driven to make it to number one,” Pope said.

“But I think he just wants to keep playing for as long as he can. The excitement he still has to play Test cricket, he's always got the biggest smile on his face. The hunger he has for it, I wouldn't be surprised if he can chase him down.

“It's great from a team perspective having someone score so many runs so consistently. It's not something we try to rely on but the way he steps up is incredible.”

