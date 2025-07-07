England v India: Shubman Gill's perfect Test in Birmingham sets up epic showdown at Lord's

When Shubman Gill started playing cricket, it is unlikely he would have dreamt of one day leading India in Tests, scoring more than 400 runs in his second match in charge of a new-look team, while registering the country's biggest away win.

That is what India and Gill managed against England at Edgbaston after slipping to a frustrating defeat in the opening match in Leeds which they had dominated for most parts.

Without leader of the attack Jasprit Bumrah, there were question marks over the ability of the team to pick up 20 wickets, especially since the tourists chose to bench wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in favour of more batting all-rounders. In the end, the concerns proved to be unwarranted.

India were asked to bat first again, and this time they truly dug in. Captain Gill smashed a double century and ton as India amassed more than 1,000 runs across two innings.

With the ball, an unheralded attack led by Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep tore through England's batting, picking up 17 wickets between them – mostly with the new ball – to complete a record 336-run win.

Gill can't put a foot wrong

The newly appointed captain was actually replacing two stalwarts in the line-up – Rohit Sharma as captain and Virat Kohli as the number four batter.

In the first Test, Gill scored a majestic 147 but still ended up on the losing side, mainly because of stunning collapses in both innings and a record chase on the final day by England.

This time, Gill did not leave anything to chance. Gill played one of the most chanceless knocks in England as he smashed 269 to bat England out of the contest in the first innings. His 161 in the second outing established him as the pre-eminent batter of the team, and also a leader.

“When you are the captain, I think you need to lead by example. That's what I wanted to do in this match. If a good ball gets me out, it gets me out. But as long as I am there, I want to play as long as possible,” Gill said after the win.

India had scored more than 800 runs in the first Test but were hurt greatly by close to 10 dropped chances in the field. In the second Test, they held on to almost everything that came their way.

Plus, they had right-arm pacer Deep in top form, getting the most movement off the surface among all bowlers and posing a threat in every spell as he finished with match figures of 10-147.

Gill's decision making still came under the scanner as India continued to bat deep into day four despite the lead stretching to 600. And also for his call to not include a wrist spinner like Kuldeep on a flat track.

In the end, the added depth in batting and the scoreboard pressure of a 608-run target worked in India's favour. The timing and selection turned out be perfect from Gill, with the bat and in the field.

England looking at reinforcements

Ben Stokes finds himself in a difficult spot after the highs of a record chase of 371 in the first Test. But, the fact is India held the upper hand for most of the first match as well. They just finished the job this time.

England should look at a simple plan for the third Test at Lord's which starts on Thursday – get fast-bowler Jofra Archer back in the team and blow India's batting away on a green surface.

The hosts have added Gus Atkinson to the squad as well, which means the team is looking to inject serious pace into the attack. That is the best strategy to restrict India as the visitors' batting will, more often than not, outlast England's in good conditions.

Archer has hardly played any red-ball of first-class cricket over the last few season, but England find themselves in a corner. He might be asked to bowl short spells at high pace to shock India's batters, who have looked extremely comfortable in England so far.

On the batting front, it might be time to bring in the hugely impressive Jacob Bethell in place of Ollie Pope at number three. Bethell bats left-handed and is in better form than Pope, who was anyhow lucky to get the nod for the first two Tests.

Surface tension

All permutations won't count for much if the pitch at Lord's is not lively enough. The new English Duke balls have fared poorly so far, losing their shine and shape much sooner than acceptable.

Bowlers from both teams have complained to umpires about the quality of the balls. Batters have only had to play carefully for the first 20 overs, with runs guaranteed thereafter.

A green-top at the 'home' of cricket would even things up. However, that means England too run the risk of getting out cheaply against India's quality pace attack, which will see the return of Bumrah.

Still, that strategy gives them the best shot at victory as they can't afford another score of 500 odd from the tourists.

