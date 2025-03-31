RR v CSK: Jofra Archer goes from one extreme to the other

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was never your average bowler. So you would not expect him to have an uneventful day in the office. The Rajasthan Royals right-arm pacer roared back into form by bowling a wicket maiden in his first over of a terrific spell against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday which laid the foundation of a tense win for his team and repaid the faith put in him by the management despite a disastrous start to the season. This year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ipl/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ipl/">IPL </a>has been one of extremes for the Rajasthan quick. Archer has had a stop start career in the league ever since multiple injuries derailed his once meteoric rise as the foremost fast bowler in the world. The last time he played an entire season of IPL was 2020, missing three entire seasons since then and playing just five matches in 2023. With a non existent record in recent IPL, Rajasthan took a big gamble by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/25/ipl-2025-highest-salary-player-auction/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/25/ipl-2025-highest-salary-player-auction/">pledging $1.5 million </a>for his services during the player auction late last year. The decision seemed to have backfired early on as Archer was taken apart in his first outing of the season on a flat deck in Hyderabad. The 29-year-old recorded the most expensive spell in IPL history as he was hit for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/23/ipl-2025-ishan-kishan-kickstarts-sunrisers-hyderabads-mission-300-with-sizzling-ton/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/23/ipl-2025-ishan-kishan-kickstarts-sunrisers-hyderabads-mission-300-with-sizzling-ton/">76 in his four overs </a>by a merciless Sunrisers side. Archer was handed a big jolt first up by the marauding Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, with Head hitting a six and four fours in his first over that went for 23. It was a forgettable day for Archer and Rajasthan as Sunrisers recorded the second highest score in IPL history – 286. There was more punishment waiting for Archer in his second match against title holders <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/22/ipl-2025-virat-kohli-guides-royal-challengers-bengaluru-to-big-win-over-kolkata-knight-riders-in-opening-game/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/22/ipl-2025-virat-kohli-guides-royal-challengers-bengaluru-to-big-win-over-kolkata-knight-riders-in-opening-game/">Kolkata Knight Riders</a>, going for 33 runs in a two-and-a-half overs of a one-sided contest in Guwahati. But there was not going to be a 'three-peat'. Defending 183 against Chennai in their second home ground in Guwahati, Archer produced a spell for the ages as he set the tone for the match and possibly the tournament. Producing considerable seam movement and carry, Archer had in-form batter Rachin Ravindra on his toes, forcing the southpaw to edge a fast rising delivery behind off the fourth ball. Archer had his tail up the entire evening, bowling a maiden first up and conceding just one in his next over. It was the first maiden over of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/20/ipl-2025-watch-uae-fixtures/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/20/ipl-2025-watch-uae-fixtures/">IPL 2025</a>. Archer had figures of 1-13 from his three overs and could have finished his spell with more than one wicket. For some reason, stand-in captain Riyan Parag did not bowl him in the death overs when Chennai were edging close to victory with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The more expensive Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande were pressed into action, and the two somehow got the job done for a six-run win. Maybe this is the way forward for Archer and Rajasthan – use his best form up front and knock the wind out of the powerplay overs; Chennai were just 42-1 after six overs on Sunday. Archer would feel that given his new-found form, he should be used during the death overs as well. And he can't possibly bowl worse than Deshpande, who was smashed for two sixes and a four even when he had a cushion of 39 runs to defend in 12 balls against the Super Kings. For now, Rajasthan and England will be happy to have their premier fast bowler closer to his peak form. If he can get through the season without any fitness issues, Archer will have batsmen ducking for cover. And with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/07/02/pakistan-qualify-for-2026-t20-world-cup-in-india-and-sri-lanka/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/07/02/pakistan-qualify-for-2026-t20-world-cup-in-india-and-sri-lanka/">T20 World Cup </a>also in India early next year, Archer has sent out a warning to all about what is in store.