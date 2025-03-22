IPL 2025: Virat Kohli guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to big win over Kolkata Knight Riders in opener

Virat Kohli started the 2025 Indian Premier League season in style by guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a seven-wicket win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The India batter, playing in his 18th IPL campaign and 400th Twenty20 match, finished unbeaten on 59 as his team powered to victory on a flat surface at Eden Gardens with 22 balls to spare. Kolkata fell well short of par with their total of 174-8 after losing the toss and being put into bat with captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring with 56 while Sunil Narine (44) and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) were the only other players to make serious contributions. Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3-29) and Josh Hazlewood (2-22) did the damage with the ball for RCB, with the Australian seamer making an impressive comeback after missing the recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/09/champions-trophy-final-india-beat-new-zealand-in-dubai-to-maintain-white-ball-dominance/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/09/champions-trophy-final-india-beat-new-zealand-in-dubai-to-maintain-white-ball-dominance/">ICC Champions Trophy</a> due to injury. Openers Phil Salt and Kohli then gave their side a flying start reaching 80-0 after six overs on what was a batting-friendly pitch. Englishman Salt was out for 56 ending an opening partnership of 95 and while Devdutt Padikkal fell cheaply (10), that brought captain Rajat Patidar to the crease who cracked a stylish 16-ball 34. It was left to Kohli, who played a key role in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/10/champions-trophy-if-this-is-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohlis-last-dance-indias-rebuild-need-not-be-painful/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/10/champions-trophy-if-this-is-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohlis-last-dance-indias-rebuild-need-not-be-painful/">India winning the Champions trophy</a> in Dubai, and Liam Livingstone (15 not out) to see RCB over the line for what was a comprehensive win. “Virat and I haven't batted together much, to put on a partnership like that was key,” said Salt. “It's a ground I know, had a simple game plan coming in. Wanted to go on longer, but not to be. Batting second here makes a bit of difference, you have to hit through the line.” The prematch threat of thunderstorms failed to materialise but it rained fours and sixes at Eden Gardens thereafter as Kolkata looked to be on a mission to become the first team in the league's history to breach the 300-run barrier. Veteran batter Rahane led the way as Kolkata's new captain with brutal ball-striking in his 31-ball 56 and although his dismissal along with that of Narine for 44 stalled the home side, they still had plenty of firepower left. However, a couple of wickets in quick succession through Pandya as the ball began to grip the surface meant that the hosts ultimately ended up with a below-par total. “Glad I was able to deliver,” said player of the match Pandya, who claimed the vital wicket of Rahane, as well as bowling Shreyas Iyer for six and Rinku Singh for 12. “You have to go with the flow, right now batters can hit sixes consistently, so you have to find ways to up your game. “So, I wanted to bowl quick, changes of pace were useful too. [RCB wicketkeeper] Jitesh [Sharma] knows I can do anything, bowl a wide yorker or bouncer, so he's aware. You have to use what you have in your arsenal. “Once I got into the team, I got to know about the madness. Even when I was playing domestic cricket in Bangalore, there were RCB chants. It's been a great feeling in the last ten days with the team.” As for Kolkata, there was no excuses from Rahane. “We have to learn from our mistakes,” he said. “We have the batting power to go out and express ourselves. We tried our best but it didn't work out today. “We thought that 210-220 on this wicket would be achievable, but two to three wickets in the middle overs changed the momentum.”