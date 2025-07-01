Edgbaston Test: India’s flailing leadership needs to rediscover its edge against England

Up until the middle of last year, India were one of the most dangerous sides in the longest format – invincible at home and highly competitive away.

Then, inside six months, reality hit so hard it made the head of India fans spin. Firstly, the unthinkable happened as India lost a Test series at home – to New Zealand, and that too by 3-0 margin.

With a full-strength squad at their disposal, India could only watch as an under-staffed New Zealand side not only ended their decade-long unbeaten run at home, but also handed them their first whitewash in their backyard.

It made life suddenly very difficult for India as they now had to win the subsequent five-match Test series against Australia to make it to the World Test Championship final, which they had qualified for the previous two editions.

India somehow won the opening Test, under the makeshift captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. Then, Rohit Sharma returned as captain. Bumrah got injured, Rohit dropped himself from the team and India lost the series 3-1. With that, they were also knocked out of the race for the WTC final.

Those two defeats hit the foundations of Indian cricket. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hastened his retirement, while veteran batters Rohit and Virat Kohli announced their exits from the Test format abruptly, even though they had hinted at extending their red-ball careers.

Ahead of the five-match Test series in England that was to mark the beginning of a new Test cycle, India were without their regular captain, premier batter and leading spinner.

Still, it was hoped that the team had enough talent and international experience to put up a fight, especially since England too were now without their main threats – seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The first Test at Leeds was going along quite well for India for most of the first four days. They hit five centuries and saw Bumrah pick up five wickets. On the final day, England chased down 371 with ease to complete a record win.

It was a rough start to Shubman Gill’s stint as the new Test captain. Not only did he have to watch his team drop close to 10 chances in the match, but he also had to contend with his leading bowlers – Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj – go wicketless during the chase.

On the final day, as Ben Duckett smashed India’s bowlers to all parts and reverse-swept spinner Ravindra Jadeja out of the attack, Gill was searching for answers. Senior players KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were marshalling the field for most of the day. It was a bit embarrassing seeing Kohli and Rohit's successor looking around for pointers.

Since it was his first match in charge, Gill will be given some leeway. But comparisons with Kohli during his captaincy debut will be inevitable; Kohli always was in complete control of the team – in victory and defeat.

The person who is unlikely to be shielded from criticism is coach Gautam Gambhir. After taking over from the widely regarded Rahul Dravid as India coach, Gambhir has overseen one of the worst runs in Test cricket for India this century.

Under Gambhir’s watch, India have lost seven out of 11 matches. That is a staggering record for a team that prides itself in its recent Test accomplishments.

England's Joe Root, left, and Jamie Smith celebrate victory over India on the final day of the first Test against India at Headingley. Getty Images Jamie Smith, right, and Joe Root helped England chase down 371 to win the first Test against India at Leeds. Getty Images England's Ben Duckett hit a superb 149 to set up a famous win. Reuters England's Ben Duckett celebrates after reaching his century. Ap England's Ben Duckett added 188 for the opening wicket with Zak Crawley. AP Shardul Thakur picked up two quick wickets but it wasn't enough as India failed to defend 371. Getty Images

There were questions about Gambhir's ability to steer the red-ball team as his accomplishments as coach are limited to white-ball cricket – IPL titles as captain and coach, and the Champions Trophy title earlier this year with the national team.

The shortcomings in the Test team are too obvious – no quality back-up for Bumrah, limited ability to take 20 wickets, delay in bringing in the next generation of spinners, and a captain who does not seem at home leading the Test side.

Then there are those strangely caustic replies from Gambhir to straightforward questions during press conferences, which show that the pressure is probably getting to the coach.

Which is why the second Test that starts in Edgbaston on Wednesday will be more crucial for Gambhir than Gill.

Sure, Gill wants a win under his belt and to draw level in the five-match series. It won't be easy, as India are likely to have pace ace Bumrah only for two out of the next four Tests, with the rest of the attack looking fairly listless. Plus, England will have Jofra Archer and maybe even Mark Wood to call on at some point.

Still, Gill has the backing of the Indian cricket establishment and will be given enough time to grow into the role of a leader. And he did most things right on his first day at the job. Gambhir, however, is unlikely to hold on to his post if India lose the England series as well. If greats Kohli and Rohit can be steered towards the exit after a gradual decline in form and runs, Gambhir should not be surprised if he too finds a target on his back.

